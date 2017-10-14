News By Tag
New Systems For Bar Prep and Law School Tutoring
Traditionally, because of the general difficulty of state bar exams, a majority of law school graduates have chosen to take some form of preparation course. In the past decade, law school enrollment has been on a steady decline. As a result, many law schools have lowered entrance requirements.
In addition, it has been observed in recent years that students are struggling with the art of approaching, analyzing, and writing law school essay exams. As a result, law schools, in some instances, have lowered academic standards for passing their essay examinations.
The effect has been that bar pass rates have been trending downward for the last several years in many states. The cause of downtrend has been traced to the essay portion of the bar exams. The problem has grown to such proportions that in California a coalition of law school wcj deans have petitioned the state bar to lower the pass cut line dramatically. Currently, it does not look as though California or other states are willing to lower their licensing standards.
This merging of events has demonstrated a need for remedial law school tutoring, but most importantly better bar preparation courses which stand on their own, separate from the law school academic work. Side-Bar has just introduced both a remedial law school program and a bar examination preparation program based upon new principals never before offered to the law student to solve these new issues confronting them.
Each of the programs are separate, very affordable, and all inclusive. They are 100% on-line, self-paced, and contain no lectures to attend or listen to.
The programs include brand new methods for easily learning and retaining the law, while teaching new methods of how to master: writing essay exams; performance exams; and the MBE multiple choice questions, including tips never before released.
Included with the affordability is an "ambassador program" where the student can earn cash for referrals. In addition, these are the only courses on the market which offer a 100% unconditional refund for first time purchasers.
For more information visit: www.Side-Bar.org
