Multi-talented Recording Artist & Music Producer Jahna Sebastian Releases her New Video 'Fearless'

Multi-talented Recording Artist and Music Producer Jahna Sebastian Releases the Visuals from her Smash hit 'Fearless' off her Critically Acclaimed Album 'The Alchemist'

Jahna Sebastian

Media Contact

Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

kathy@klprgroup.com Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

End

-- Multi-talented recording artist and music producerreleases the visuals from her smash hit'Fearless' is the first video released off her critically acclaimed album, '. The album is now available on iTunes, Tidal and all digital stores. The project was a one woman project, everything created was done by Ms. Sebastian. The album features beats that you can dance to in the club and at festivals while listening to a powerful message at the same time. The video for 'Fearless' was filmed, directed and edited by Alex Riley. 'Fearless' was written, recorded, produced, arranged and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studioWhen asked what 'Fearless' is about Ms. Sebastian stated, "In this important historical time, this song is about having no fear to speak out, to live your life to the fullest and not under mental slavery, search the truth and to go on a journey with a like minded partner or people even if it's risky but is fully freeing and representing the truth. Holding on to comfort wouldn't save you, if you know the change is in your hands' is from the song lyrics ".Ms. Sebastian was picture perfect in a white goddess gown byaccessorized with anecklace and earrings during this scene in the video. it was filmed at Matthew's Yard in Croydon, which is well known for its arts and creative hub in the heart of Croydon. Ms. Sebastian chose Matthew's Yard as a space to film her music videos as it is a very inspiring creative space for artists and is an essential part of our community.During another scene in the video Ms. Sebastian is wearing another headpiece and shoulder piece by Biblos Glasgow.Ms. Sebastian once again slayed London Fashion Week. She attendedsitting front row and Fashion Scout at the HellavaGIRL fashion show. At Fashions Finest she wore a headpiece and shoulder piece by Biblos Glasgow and at HellavaGIRL she wore the 'Fearless' outfit with Biblos Glasgow jewelry. Ms. Sebastian also attended the Bally x Swizz event with her beautiful daughter Nicole.Ms. Sebastian is currently collaborating with artist such asand many others in her studioShe recently recorded and engineered for grime artistat her studio Multivizion Music . His rap battle video with popular Russian grime artistongot a million views on Youtube in a day and counting. She is also working with talented Russian artistwho did the artwork for the albums wcj cover on an upcoming exhibition which will feature their works in art and music respectively and is the ultimate continuation of the album's concept.The brunette beauty also collaborated with fashion designerfor her new collection '' While working on this collection she pioneered a new concept that she titled '' where she writes a poem to describe each image of a shoot. This is a new innovative concept that is a mix of fashion and poetry where a model brings the photos to life with words. Ms. Sebastian wrote a poem to express the photos she modeled.To keep up withcheck out her social networks below:Twitter: @JahnaSebastianInstagram: @JahnaSebastian @multivizionmusicwho was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigiousis a multifaceted power house of talent. She has released three EPs all composed, produced, arranged, mixed by herself. 'The Edge of Love' (2014), 'I Am Free" (2014), 'Love Over Hate' (2016) twelve music videos including 'One Day', 'Poison', 'One and a Million' with The Lost Enemy produced by her, 'I Am Free', 'Love Over Hate', 'Us', 'Elephant Stomp' with Calibre. She has collaborated with haute couture designers. She pioneered a new format 'Poetic Fashion Story' with a photo shoot 'The Opulent Queen' for designer Biblos Glasgow writing thirteen verses for thirteen picture to describe every photo. She has been collaborating withon many looks for her single covers and album. She is also the brand ambassador forShe has walked the runways for many high fashion designers as a model and sits front row as a celebrity guest. She has been honored and received an award as the Ambassador for Ladies of All Nations International. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated forShe has performed at many shows including London Peace Concert, Leicester and Manchester Carnivals main stage, in front of 100,000 people at Glastonbury Festival with rock star group, headlined Baltic Summer Festival and Hip Hop International UK and many more. She also performed with Kasabian at theThe sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on many projects at her studioHome to the first fully crowd funded theatre in the UK, a successful art gallery, showcasing the work of emerging local artists and multifunction space which hosts a diverse range of arts and community events.