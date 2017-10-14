News By Tag
Multi-talented Recording Artist & Music Producer Jahna Sebastian Releases her New Video 'Fearless'
Multi-talented Recording Artist and Music Producer Jahna Sebastian Releases the Visuals from her Smash hit 'Fearless' off her Critically Acclaimed Album 'The Alchemist'
Ms. Sebastian was picture perfect in a white goddess gown by HellavaGIRL accessorized with a Biblos Glasgow necklace and earrings during this scene in the video. it was filmed at Matthew's Yard in Croydon, which is well known for its arts and creative hub in the heart of Croydon. Ms. Sebastian chose Matthew's Yard as a space to film her music videos as it is a very inspiring creative space for artists and is an essential part of our community.
During another scene in the video Ms. Sebastian is wearing another headpiece and shoulder piece by Biblos Glasgow.
Ms. Sebastian once again slayed London Fashion Week. She attended Fashions Finest sitting front row and Fashion Scout at the HellavaGIRL fashion show. At Fashions Finest she wore a headpiece and shoulder piece by Biblos Glasgow and at HellavaGIRL she wore the 'Fearless' outfit with Biblos Glasgow jewelry. Ms. Sebastian also attended the Bally x Swizz event with her beautiful daughter Nicole.
Ms. Sebastian is currently collaborating with artist such as Gareth Nathan, Alex Riley and many others in her studio Multivizion Music. She recently recorded and engineered for grime artist Mufasah at her studio Multivizion Music . His rap battle video with popular Russian grime artist Redo on VERSUS BATTLE BPM got a million views on Youtube in a day and counting. She is also working with talented Russian artist Ainur Timergaliev who did the artwork for the albums wcj cover on an upcoming exhibition which will feature their works in art and music respectively and is the ultimate continuation of the album's concept.
The brunette beauty also collaborated with fashion designer Biblos Glasgow for her new collection 'The Opulent Queen.' While working on this collection she pioneered a new concept that she titled 'Poetic Fashion Story' where she writes a poem to describe each image of a shoot. This is a new innovative concept that is a mix of fashion and poetry where a model brings the photos to life with words. Ms. Sebastian wrote a poem to express the photos she modeled.
About Jahna Sebastian
Jahna Sebastian who was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigious Russian Academy of Music is a multifaceted power house of talent. She has released three EPs all composed, produced, arranged, mixed by herself. 'The Edge of Love' (2014), 'I Am Free" (2014), 'Love Over Hate' (2016) twelve music videos including 'One Day', 'Poison', 'One and a Million' with The Lost Enemy produced by her, 'I Am Free', 'Love Over Hate', 'Us', 'Elephant Stomp' with Calibre. She has collaborated with haute couture designers. She pioneered a new format 'Poetic Fashion Story' with a photo shoot 'The Opulent Queen' for designer Biblos Glasgow writing thirteen verses for thirteen picture to describe every photo. She has been collaborating with HellavaGIRL on many looks for her single covers and album. She is also the brand ambassador for Biblos Glasgow. She has walked the runways for many high fashion designers as a model and sits front row as a celebrity guest. She has been honored and received an award as the Ambassador for Ladies of All Nations International. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.
She has performed at many shows including London Peace Concert, Leicester and Manchester Carnivals main stage, in front of 100,000 people at Glastonbury Festival with rock star group Kasabian, headlined Baltic Summer Festival and Hip Hop International UK and many more. She also performed with Kasabian at the Alan Carrshow. The sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on many projects at her studio Multivizion Music.
About Mathew's Yard
Home to the first fully crowd funded theatre in the UK, a successful art gallery, showcasing the work of emerging local artists and multifunction space which hosts a diverse range of arts and community events.
Media Contact
Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group
kathy@klprgroup.com
