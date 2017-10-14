 
Industry News





Storyboard That Celebrates 5 Million Storyboards!

From storyboards to comics, everyone is storyboarding with Storyboard That
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Storyboard That team is celebrating five million storyboards created on their website. Storyboard That users have been creating storyboards on the site for five years. Storyboards created include the classic storyboard for film and video, as well as product development storyboards for business planning. Storyboard That has become a student favorite in education technology for creating plot diagrams, comics, infographics, and so much more.

"We love to see the different types of creative people who use Storyboard That. We are thrilled to bypass the five million storyboards mark. Can't wait for five million more!" said Kate Hassey, the company's Marketing Director.

Storyboard That users have now created over 5,000,000 storyboards. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, wcj scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from. Along with the award-winning digital Storyboard Creator, Storyboard That also offers a 14-day free trial, as well as over 400 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, World Languages, Special Ed, Health, and STEM. Storyboard That is now available in many different languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, German and more.

About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/) empowers users to create storyboards, comics, and graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers, Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.

