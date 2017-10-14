News By Tag
Storyboard That Celebrates 5 Million Storyboards!
From storyboards to comics, everyone is storyboarding with Storyboard That
"We love to see the different types of creative people who use Storyboard That. We are thrilled to bypass the five million storyboards mark. Can't wait for five million more!" said Kate Hassey, the company's Marketing Director.
Storyboard That users have now created over 5,000,000 storyboards. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, wcj scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from. Along with the award-winning digital Storyboard Creator, Storyboard That also offers a 14-day free trial, as well as over 400 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, World Languages, Special Ed, Health, and STEM. Storyboard That is now available in many different languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, German and more.
About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/
