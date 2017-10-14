 
News By Tag
* Thiel College
* Marching Band
* Greenville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Tomcat Marching Pride welcomes high school musicians to Thiel College's Marching Band Preview Day

As part of Thiel College's 8th annual Marching Band Preview Day, high school students with a passion for marching band will get to experience a "day in the life" of a collegiate band member.
 
 
Thiel College Tomcat Marching Pride
Thiel College Tomcat Marching Pride
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, holds its eighth annual Marching Band Preview Day on Oct. 21. It's an opportunity for high school students to experience performing at the college level.

Past events have drawn students from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland. Students will arrive Saturday, rehearse during the day and perform at halftime of Thiel College's (https://www.thiel.edu/) game against Carnegie Mellon University. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium at Stoeber Field.

"We invite local and regional students to campus to rehearse and perform with the college marching band at the football game, and we provide all participants not only with a fun performance opportunity, but also with a great overview of our college, dinner in our cafeteria, admission to the game, and a Thiel band T-shirt," Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride director Andy Erb said.

The Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride comprises 100 members and is celebrating its eighth season. In that time, the Marching Pride has played at many local and regional band festivals and performed at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) wcj is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel College, Marching Band, Greenville
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thiel College PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share