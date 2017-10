As part of Thiel College's 8th annual Marching Band Preview Day, high school students with a passion for marching band will get to experience a "day in the life" of a collegiate band member.

-- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, holds its eighth annual Marching Band Preview Day on Oct. 21. It's an opportunity for high school students to experience performing at the college level.Past events have drawn students from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland. Students will arrive Saturday, rehearse during the day and perform at halftime of Thiel College's (https://www.thiel.edu/)game against Carnegie Mellon University. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium at Stoeber Field."We invite local and regional students to campus to rehearse and perform with the college marching band at the football game, and we provide all participants not only with a fun performance opportunity, but also with a great overview of our college, dinner in our cafeteria, admission to the game, and a Thiel band T-shirt," Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride director Andy Erb said.The Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride comprises 100 members and is celebrating its eighth season. In that time, the Marching Pride has played at many local and regional band festivals and performed at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.Thiel College ( https://www.thiel.edu/ ) wcj is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.