Tomcat Marching Pride welcomes high school musicians to Thiel College's Marching Band Preview Day
As part of Thiel College's 8th annual Marching Band Preview Day, high school students with a passion for marching band will get to experience a "day in the life" of a collegiate band member.
Past events have drawn students from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland. Students will arrive Saturday, rehearse during the day and perform at halftime of Thiel College's (https://www.thiel.edu/)
"We invite local and regional students to campus to rehearse and perform with the college marching band at the football game, and we provide all participants not only with a fun performance opportunity, but also with a great overview of our college, dinner in our cafeteria, admission to the game, and a Thiel band T-shirt," Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride director Andy Erb said.
The Thiel Tomcat Marching Pride comprises 100 members and is celebrating its eighth season. In that time, the Marching Pride has played at many local and regional band festivals and performed at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
