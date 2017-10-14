News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Manufacturing Summit Presented by Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center
New product and technology debuted includes drones, 3-D printers, and smart fabrics with interactive demonstrations for employers and students
The theme of this year's summit, "Making it Together," focused on topics including visionary leadership, developing diverse talent, and how company culture shapes innovation. The Summit provided an inside look at the latest technologies available to manufacturers. Dozens of exhibitors showcased products, presentations, and demonstrations for attendees. Interactive demonstrations included virtual reality setups, autonomous drone flights, mobile robots, and several unique software displays.
This year's agenda also featured keynote addresses from some of the nation's most well-respected manufacturing leaders, including Thomas M. Koulopoulos, President and Founder of the Delphi Group; Brian Beaulieu, CEO and Principal of ITR Economics; and Tracy Frost, Director of the Department of Defense Manufacturing USA Institutes.
"We were pleased to welcome so many brilliant minds to this year's Manufacturing Summit," said Barry Miller, President and CEO of the Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center. "The wcj DVIRC puts on this event every year to celebrate our regional community of manufacturers and provide an opportunity for relationship building and collaboration. Attendees can explore Industry 4.0 – all the newest technology that is available to them or their business – and we hope they will get inspired to keep our country's manufacturing industry thriving."
About DVIRC
DVIRC is a regional economic development organization with a public purpose—to support the profitable growth of small and mid-sized U.S. manufacturers. Our vision is to have the region's manufacturing companies recognized as among the most advanced and innovative manufacturing companies in the world.
We support manufacturers through three practice areas: customized consulting, training and education, and executive network groups. Our clients are independently surveyed to assess our performance and value-added impact. Since 1988 we have served more than 2,000 manufacturers and generated over $2Billion in client impact.
DVIRC is an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, with access to a broad range of regional, national, and international resources.
For more information visit our website at www.dvirc.org.
Contact
Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center
***@bellevuepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse