The Motels To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday October 25th, 2017
The Motels will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday October 25th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Her voice is unique, unmistakable and timeless – The Los Angeles Times' Robert Hilburn called her "arguably the most charismatic female performer in rock."
The Hollywood Reporter wrote: Martha Davis, of the Motels, was still strong in voice and admirably delivered hits like "Only The Lonely" and "Suddenly Last Summer" at the Hollywood Bowl.
For Martha Davis, the most important thing has always been the songs she writes. Martha began writing songs at the age of 15. Born and raised in Berkeley, California, she moved to Los Angeles in the early '70s, along with the first incarnation of The Motels. The band, Marty Jourard, Jeff Jourard, Michael Goodroe, and Brian Glascock signed to Capitol Records in 1979.
The Motels recorded six records for Capitol. Their self-titled debut was greeted with positive critical reviews in 1979 and exploded in Australia on the strength of the #2 Pop single, "Total Control" (which was later covered by Tina Turner for the We Are the World album. In 1982, the Motels released All Four One; the smash single "Only The Lonely" rocketed into the Top 10, immediately propelled the album to gold status and truly broke The Motels in the United States. The group dominated the music scene and was voted Best Performance for "Only The Lonely" at the 1982 American Music Awards. 1983's Little Robbers album went gold on the Top 10 single "Suddenly Last Summer".
Martha left center stage to work on various collaborations with artists including Ivan Neville, Arthur Barrow (Frank Zappa), Jeff Daniel, Kiki Dee, Richard Feldman, to write songs for a new musical for the Civic Light Opera. Capitol then reissued an expanded and remastered edition of the All Four One album, which contained previously unreleased bonus tracks.
In the Fall of 2000, The Motels Anthology was released, a first ever double disk of rarities, wcj B-sides, soundtrack cuts, as well as live performances. Additionally, Martha Davis had several independent publishing deals, including one with DreamWorks SKG, wrote a children's album and a jazz album. In 2005, Martha, recording and touring, brought on 3 of the current members of the Motels, Eric Gardner, Clint Walsh and Nicholas Johns. By 2012, original member Marty Jourard once again brought his saxophone to the band. Also joining the band at that time was bass player Brady Wills.
2013 proved to be an exciting year for the band, new recordings, a busy touring schedule in the US, and a return to Australia! In addition, the band was honored to perform at the NAMM convention. Later in the year, the band enjoyed a 4th of July headline show as the closing band for the final night of the San Diego/Del Mar County Fair.
The next 3 years brought national tours, with the greatest number of shows since 1985. In 2015, in addition to their touring, the band started working on their new album that will be released in the near future titled "The Last Few Beautiful Days."
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of The Motels and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see The Motels on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday October 25th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Get Tickets For The Motels November 1st, 2017 performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut here:
http://tickets.ridgefieldplayhouse.org/
