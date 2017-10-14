 
Industry News





Reservations Open for Robert E Lee Hotel Thanksgiving Buffet

 
 
Thanksgiving Buffet at the Robert E Lee Hotel
Thanksgiving Buffet at the Robert E Lee Hotel
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Robert E Lee Hotel will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Buffet in their spacious Grand Ballroom on November 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy a full spread of classic Thanksgiving offerings with all the fixings for only $29.95 for adults, $13.95 for ages 5-11, and free for children 5 and under (tax and gratuity are not included in these prices). Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 540-461-8484 or by visiting Opentable.com

This annual Thanksgiving buffet has been a local favorite for years. Guests are able to enjoy delicious house-made food with their loved ones without the hassle of preparing food and doing the clean up. Some of the locals favorite dishes include the house cured salmon fillet, juicy prime rib, and the baked salmon with olive tapenade. The Robert E Lee Hotel will also serve a whole slow-roasted Capon breast, and an Autumn Olive Farm Pork Loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, sauteed root vegetables, and a large dessert station.

The thirty-nine room luxury boutique hotel and onsite italian restaurant, Rocca Bar Ristorante, have undergone extensive renovations to bring the historic building back to life. Guests can now enjoy the small historic details, as well as enjoy modern amenities like a large rainfall shower, comfy beds, and spacious rooms. In 2014, Taylor Hospitality was hired to manage the hotel and restaurant operations.

You can find more information about business hours, menus, reservations, and history on their website: http://roberteleehotel.com


#####


About wcj Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com

Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
