October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Cohen Architectural Woodworking Receives Two Awards for Outstanding Workplace Safety

 
 
Phillip Cohen Founder and President of Cohen Architectural Woodworking
Phillip Cohen Founder and President of Cohen Architectural Woodworking
 
SAINT JAMES, Mo. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces it has received two awards for Outstanding Workplace Safety from the Architectural Woodworking Institute (AWI).

Cohen Architectural Woodworking was recognized for the 2017 Safety Improvement Recognition Award for Manufacturers, awarded to companies who reach more than 100,000 hours of maintaining a safe workplace. The firm was also acknowledged with the 2017 Zero Lost Time Accident Achievement for Manufacturers Award for reaching more than 100,000 work hours without a safety incident.

"These awards are a great testament to the owners, managers and staff who consistently make safety a top priority at Cohen Architectural Woodworking, said Phillip Cohen, Founder and President. "Our team includes a full time safety director and everyone is dedicated to not only manufacturing the finest in custom millwork and cabinetry products nationwide but to do so in an environment that is safe for all our employees. We are proud to have received this special recognition.

The Architectural Woodwork Institute wcj has been the voice of the woodworking industry for more than half a century. The organization provides networking and educational programs for all members. The AWI is known for The Architectural Woodwork Standards (AWS), a guide for the specification, construction, and installation of interior architectural woodwork. Each year it hosts a variety of award competitions honoring top performing companies in several categories.

ABOUT COHEN ARCHITECTURAL WOODWORKING

Founded in 1982, Cohen Architectural Woodworking is a family-owned architectural woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, education, retail, airports, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. The firm has won multiple awards including the Architectural Woodwork Institute's Award of Excellence for four separate projects, the Missouri Governor's Small Business of the Year award, the Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce, and, most recently Phillip Cohen was presented with the 2017 SBA Small Business Person of the Year award for the State of Missouri. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit http://cohenwoodworking.com
Source:Cohen Architectural Woodworking
