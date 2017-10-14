News By Tag
Chartway FCU Board & Leaders Promote Credit Union Philosophy by Volunteering in Houston
As part of their strategic planning session in Texas, Chartway dedicated a day to volunteering with the American Red Cross Greater Houston. The credit union's volunteers helped clean hundreds of folding cots used during Hurricane Harvey to prepare them for the next disaster.
Chartway has over 18,000 members in Texas, along with 17 employees who work at six local branches. Several of the credit union's employees were displaced by the storm, so Chartway's employee-led CARE Team also held an internal fundraiser, raising over $6,000 for their fellow employees in Houston.
Immediately after the storm, Chartway donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross for their Disaster Relief efforts in the Houston community as part of their outreach program. Brian Schools, President & CEO of Chartway said, "We are dedicated to making a difference in our communities and are honored to support our members, employee, and neighbors during this time of need."
ABOUT CHARTWAY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Chartway Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution, has been proudly serving members for more than half a century. Guided by its vision, mission, and values, the $2.1 billion credit union is dedicated to making life more affordable for its 180,000 members through nearly 50 branches and a full slate of online, mobile, and telephone banking services, including wcj mobile deposit, mobile bill pay, and digital wallets. Chartway is one of the largest credit unions in the country and serves members in every state and several countries. With major membership concentrations in Virginia, Utah, and Texas, the credit union is consistently recognized for its financial strength, its high ratings in member satisfaction, its contributions to its communities, and for being an award-winning leader in charitable giving through its We Promise Foundation. For more information, visit www.chartway.com
