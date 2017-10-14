News By Tag
Rantimi Adetunji Joins Board of Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance
Adetunji also serves as director of finance for the organization. She will apply extensive financial management experience in the nonprofit sector to manage all financial aspects, including operations and compliance.
"NOVACBA lends wcj its expertise in conscious business practices to help businesses maximize their potential to be more than a profit generating entities," said Adetunji. "I am delighted to join a team of professionals who are passionate about elevating the role of business in transforming our society."
Adetunji is a doctoral student in health systems and economics at Johns Hopkins University. She earned her BS with honors in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University, an MS in Nonprofit Management from Northeastern University, and an MHS in Health Economics from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.
She lives in Woodbridge, Virginia with her spouse and son. https://www.novacba.org/
