Fat vs. Filler and New Facelift Enhancements to be Explained at Free Seminar
"There are so many options now for facial rejuvenation that didn't exist a few years ago. Although the surgical facelift is a structural, self-volumizing procedure, for some patients adding additional volume to the cheek area with fillers is beneficial and advantageous,"
Dr Prendiville will explain the differences and benefits of each procedure and the different types of injectable fillers at a free seminar Friday, Nov. 17, at the Hilton Garden Inn Fort Myers Airport at Gulf Coast Town Center, 16410 Corporate Commerce Court.
The seminar begins at 11:30 a.m. with a light lunch. The seminar is free, but reservations are required by calling 239-437-3900. Space is limited.
"Liquid facelifts are the newest trend in facial rejuvenation because there is no surgery, no anesthesia required and no downtime, but we're finding that results are often best when fillers are added as an enhancement to a surgical facelift," said Dr. Prendiville,
Among the newest injectables to be discussed are:
● Juvederm Vollure™ – the newest longer-lasting filler on the market that is FDA-approved to soften moderate to severe lines around the nose and mouth with results lasting as long as 18 months;
● Juvederm Voluma® – the first filler approved to restore age-related volume in the cheeks;
● Juvederm Volbella® – an injectable for lip augmentation and correction of lines around the lips;
● Sculptra® – an FDA-approved injectable that helps gradually replace lost collagen – an underlying cause of facial aging – for results that can last more than two years; and
● Fat transfer – Utilizing fat from the abdomen, thighs or other areas, fat can be injected into the face to fill acne scars and sunken areas of the face.
Dr. Prendiville also will discuss other fillers, such as Radiesse®, Restylane®, Botox® Cosmetic, Dysport® and others, as well as eyelid lifts, nose surgery, lasers and reconstructive surgery.
Dr. Prendiville is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery
He is recognized nationally as a facelift expert with more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. wcj He also is a featured presenter at many state and national meetings about facial plastic surgery.
Dr. Prendiville is one of 500 doctors in the world to receive the prestigious RealSelf 500 Award from RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices in elective cosmetic procedures. Dr. Prendiville has been a reviewer on RealSelf.com since 2008 and has now achieved Distinguished Member status for his responses to patients with questions about facial plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation techniques.
Dr. Prendiville also is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.
Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at GeorgetownUniversity.
He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. LouisUniversity in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.
