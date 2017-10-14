News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coronado Brewing Releases Barrel-Aged Black Forest Cake Imperial Stout
Coronado Brewing takes a decadent spin on the classic dessert.
Barrel-Aged Black Forest Cake began as a complex imperial stout, with layers of toffee, roast, and chocolate. The beer was aged for five months in freshly dumped bourbon and rye barrels, with cherries added for secondary fermentation. A second batch of the base stout was brewed with whole Madagascar vanilla beans and cocoa, before blending with the barrels. "We are really pleased with how this beer turned out," says Theisen. "You get a lot of the cherries in the nose, and the bourbon character really highlights the vanilla beans, without being too sweet." Barrel-aged Black Forest Cake finishes at 9% ABV with a lingering cocoa finish.
The beer will debut at the company's Bay Park Tasting Room on Friday, October 20th, in both 22oz bottles and on draft. Limited distribution will begin the following week, while supplies last. For more information about Barrel-Aged wcj Black Forest Cake, please visit www.coronadobrewing.com (https://coronadobrewing.com/
Label Copy
The Coronado Collection is our limited release series of barrel-aged liquid treasures. Only the boldest beers enter the barrels, and after months of aging, they emerge transformed. Enjoy now, or cellar for years to come.
--
This rich and bold imperial stout spent five months in fresh bourbon barrels, before a blend of cocoa, vanilla beans, and cherries were added. The result is our sinfully delicious take on a Black Forest Cake. Enjoy!
Specs
9.0% ABV
30 IBU
Sales Sheet: http://bit.ly/
###
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 16 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.
Contact
Melody Crisp
***@coronadobrewing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse