 
News By Tag
* Craft Beer
* Barrel-aged
* San Diego
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Coronado Brewing Releases Barrel-Aged Black Forest Cake Imperial Stout

Coronado Brewing takes a decadent spin on the classic dessert.
 
 
Barrel-aged Black Forest Cake
Barrel-aged Black Forest Cake
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Craft Beer
Barrel-aged
San Diego

Industry:
Food

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Products

SAN DIEGO - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Coronado Brewing Company is releasing the next beer in its much-anticipated barrel-aged series. Black Forest Cake Imperial Stout is part of the company's Coronado Collection; "We redesigned this series earlier this year, and we're excited for fans to try this next batch;" says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. "People loved our German Chocolate Cake release, so we thought it would be fun to take a Black Forest Cake and translate that into barrels."

Barrel-Aged Black Forest Cake began as a complex imperial stout, with layers of toffee, roast, and chocolate. The beer was aged for five months in freshly dumped bourbon and rye barrels, with cherries added for secondary fermentation. A second batch of the base stout was brewed with whole Madagascar vanilla beans and cocoa, before blending with the barrels. "We are really pleased with how this beer turned out," says Theisen.  "You get a lot of the cherries in the nose, and the bourbon character really highlights the vanilla beans, without being too sweet." Barrel-aged Black Forest Cake finishes at 9% ABV with a lingering cocoa finish.

The beer will debut at the company's Bay Park Tasting Room on Friday, October 20th, in both 22oz bottles and on draft. Limited distribution will begin the following week, while supplies last. For more information about Barrel-Aged wcj Black Forest Cake, please visit www.coronadobrewing.com (https://coronadobrewing.com/coronado-beer-series/coronado...). Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Label Copy

The Coronado Collection is our limited release series of barrel-aged liquid treasures. Only the boldest beers enter the barrels, and after months of aging, they emerge transformed. Enjoy now, or cellar for years to come.

--

This rich and bold imperial stout spent five months in fresh bourbon barrels, before a blend of cocoa, vanilla beans, and cherries were added. The result is our sinfully delicious take on a Black Forest Cake. Enjoy!

Specs

9.0% ABV

30 IBU

Sales Sheet: http://bit.ly/2zjrNS2

###

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today Coronado Brewing stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing a diverse portfolio specializing in abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, available in 16 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company operates a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California. Coronado Brewing Company is the proud recipient of one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, 2014.

Contact
Melody Crisp
***@coronadobrewing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@coronadobrewing.com Email Verified
Tags:Craft Beer, Barrel-aged, San Diego
Industry:Food
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Coronado Brewing Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share