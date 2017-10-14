 
Bloomex provides gourmet gift baskets for 2017 Monopoly Coast-to-Coast Game at McDonald's

 
OTTAWA, Ontario - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Bloomex partners with McDonald's® Canada to offer a Reward in the 2017 MONOPOLY® "COAST TO COAST" GAME at McDonald's. This Reward is a 40 percent reduction on regular retail pricing, with free shipping across Canada, for any one of four holiday gift baskets in the Collection developed for this year's Monopoly® Game.

Each gift basket contains a variety of gourmet items such as gourmet chocolates, specialty cookies, dips, olive oils, artisanal crackers, coffees and more. The Game runs from October 11 to November 13, 2017. For full details about Rewards, Prizes and the Game, see the Official Rules at McDPromotion.ca or at any participating McDonald's restaurant in Canada.

"Bloomex is delighted to take part in this year's Monopoly Coast-to-Coast Game at McDonald's" says Mark Camphaug, Marketing Director at Bloomex Canada. "Everyone in Canada loves playing this Game and our gift baskets are perfect for anyone on your Christmas list."

Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca wcj or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.

Visit https://bloomex.ca/ to learn more about Bloomex.

