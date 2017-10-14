News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bloomex provides gourmet gift baskets for 2017 Monopoly Coast-to-Coast Game at McDonald's
Each gift basket contains a variety of gourmet items such as gourmet chocolates, specialty cookies, dips, olive oils, artisanal crackers, coffees and more. The Game runs from October 11 to November 13, 2017. For full details about Rewards, Prizes and the Game, see the Official Rules at McDPromotion.ca or at any participating McDonald's restaurant in Canada.
"Bloomex is delighted to take part in this year's Monopoly Coast-to-Coast Game at McDonald's" says Mark Camphaug, Marketing Director at Bloomex Canada. "Everyone in Canada loves playing this Game and our gift baskets are perfect for anyone on your Christmas list."
Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca wcj or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.
Visit https://bloomex.ca/
Media Contact
Heather Ireland
6132287643
***@bloomex.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse