Local Pie Business Now Selling in "Big Box" Retailers

Local Pie Shop Lands a Sweet Deal with Target and The Fresh Market.
 
 
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- - Pie Provisions Owners, Cody and Lauren Bolden, announced on social media yesterday that Pie Provisions Pie Crust Mix was recently added to the shelves of several Target stores and 9 -Atlanta-Area The Fresh Market stores. The Pie Crust Mix is based on the recipe and ingredients used in their well-known pie shop, Pie Bar, located in Downtown Woodstock, Georgia.

"We are so excited that our Pie Crust Mix is now available on shelves in several great retailers throughout the Atlanta-Area. We just ask that all of our friends, family, and fellow pie lovers go out and support us!" said Lauren Bolden. "We need to move product in order to qualify for more stores, so that one day people all over The United States can walk into their local Targets and The Fresh Markets and grab a box of Pie Provisions Pie Crust Mix".

About Pie Provisions Pie Crust Mix

Each Pie Crust Mix contains enough dry ingredients to make one double crust or two single pie crusts. The mix is made up of organic pastry flour for easy work-ability, pure cane sugar for a tender dough, and premium sea salt to elevate the crust's overall taste.

"We have created this Pie Crust Mix to be an easy-to-prepare recipe for buttery, flaky pie crusts for those bakers that have a fear of baking pie," said Cody Bolden. "Each box wcj contains detailed instructions as well as the highest quality ingredients that we have spent the past few years curating at our pie shop."

You can find the Pie Provisions Pie Crust Mix at the Target stores located in Woodstock and Roswell, as well as at the 9-Atlanta-Area The Fresh Market stores.

Specific store details can be found on the Pie Provisions website: pieprovisions.com.

For further inquiries or to chat about pie, contact Cody Bolden at hello@pieprovisions.com or stop by Pie Bar located at 8720 Main Street Woodstock, Georgia 30188.

Media Contact
Pie Provisions
Cody Bolden
Hello@pieprovisions.com

Media Contact
Cody Bolden
Pie Provisions
678-402-6245
hello@pieprovisions.com
Source:Pie Bar
Email:***@pieprovisions.com Email Verified
