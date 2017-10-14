 
October 2017
Trucker Huss Attorney Freeman Levinrad to Facilitate at ASPPA Annual Conference

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce attorney Freeman Levinrad will be a panel facilitator at the 2017 American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA) Conference on Monday, October 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual ASPPA conference brings together retirement industry leaders who will spend three days immersed in networking and education. Levinrad will facilitate speaker Gina Farmer, of Farmer Benefits Law, in "Workshop 23: The Heartbreak of Qualified Plans and Divorce."

Levinrad concentrates his practice in the areas of qualified retirement plans and health and welfare plans. He routinely advises clients on issues regarding their 401(k), profit sharing, defined benefit, and group health plans. Levinrad assists clients with drafting and reviewing wcj plan documents, plan amendments, and summary plan descriptions, analyzing plan administration and fiduciary issues, resolving ERISA and Internal Revenue Code compliance issues, and preparing plan committee charters, bylaws, and resolutions.

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/

Source:Trucker Huss, APC
