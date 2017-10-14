News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trucker Huss Attorney Freeman Levinrad to Facilitate at ASPPA Annual Conference
Levinrad concentrates his practice in the areas of qualified retirement plans and health and welfare plans. He routinely advises clients on issues regarding their 401(k), profit sharing, defined benefit, and group health plans. Levinrad assists clients with drafting and reviewing wcj plan documents, plan amendments, and summary plan descriptions, analyzing plan administration and fiduciary issues, resolving ERISA and Internal Revenue Code compliance issues, and preparing plan committee charters, bylaws, and resolutions.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse