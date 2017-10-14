News By Tag
Reggae Super Star Gyptian Performs at African Entertainment Awards Speaks in Montreal
The awards show, which recognizes the best talent from Africa and the African Disapora, will be held at the Cicely Tyson Theatre (35 Winan St – East Orange) in New Jersey, and will see Gyptian perform his newest collaboration "Live Your Life" which features African and Israeli artists Ms. Bodega, MC Galaxy, Neil Bajayo, Young D, and Nezo. In addition to the collaboration, the star will perform "Leave You Alone" and "Company" for the anticipated sold out audience. The latter songs were produced by the artists label Ryte Dyrekshan (pronounced Right Direction).
Radio programmers in Africa, the UK, Canada and Jamaica have embraced the Afrobeats song "Live Your Life" featuring Gyptian. The feel good song stays in the positive lane by encouraging people of all walks of life to enjoy what they have and be happy, no matter where they come from. About the song Gyptian said "this is a song that everyone around the world can live by. We all can be happy if we choose to be. I want everyone to live this way!"
34 awards will be handed out which include awards for International Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Producer.
Taking on the role of speaker, Gyptian will return to Montreal, Canada as a guest speaker at the Concordia Caribbean Student Union's annual reception. The theme for 2017 is Unity, so the Reggae star will share his experiences in music, and the ways in which his music has brought together people of all walks of life.
Gyptian will speak to the union on November 11th, and will perform wcj at the Rialto Theatre in Montreal on the 12th. In a statement to the President of the Concordia Caribbean Student Union, Gyptian said "many times people look at Gyptian the artist, and not Gyptian the person. I am very passionate about unity in our community and amongst mankind. I am eager to speak to the students and answer their questions."
Gyptians catalog of hit music has become the soundtrack for many Reggae enthusiasts worldwide. Songs such as "Beautiful Lady," "I Can Feel Your Pain" and "Nah Let Go" continue to receive international attention though they were released in 2006, 2008 and 2010 respectively. His newer catalog of music impacting playlists includes "That Ting" and "Waiting For You" with Karl Wolf.
Stay up to date with all things Gyptian via his Instagram page @realgyptian.
Bookings and Management email mslegends@yahoo.com or call 954-338-0200Publicity and Media inquiries: natashavoncastle@
