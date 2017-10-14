Paul Kusserow, President and CEO of Amedisys, joins Board of national dream-granting organization

-- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Kusserow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amedisys, Inc., to its National Board of Directors. Kusserow joins the 12-member Board in overseeing Dream Foundation's activities as well as assisting to raise the funds necessary for Dream Foundation to fulfill its mission of fulfilling the final Dreams of terminally-ill adults.In addition to serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Amedisys, a leading provider of home health, hospice and personal care, Kusserow sits on its Board of Directors and is active in the Amedisys Foundation, which, in December of 2016, partnered with Dream Foundation to fulfill the final Dreams of Amedisys hospice care centers across the nation.Prior to joining Amedisys, Kusserow held senior positions at Alignment Healthcare, Inc., Humana, Inc., and Tenet Healthcare Corporation. Following his time as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, Mr. Kusserow began his career as a consultant at McKinsey and Company, Inc."We are delighted to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors," said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer. "Paul is a veteran leader in the healthcare industry with vast expertise in leading and driving growth strategies and we welcome his passion for serving patients at the end of life."As he joins the Board, Paul understands that central to the mission and values of both Dream Foundation and Amedisys is a drive to help patients maintain quality of life and dignity while providing comfort and solace through difficult times. He says, "[w]e wanted our Foundation to support programs that promise the greatest impact on our patient population,"adding "[o]ur partnership with Dream Foundation allows us to make a profound difference for those with life-limiting illnesses, which is incredibly rewarding for our people."Dream Foundation, wcj the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.