Peace Design Celebrates 20 Years at ADAC
After forming Gandy/Peace with Charles Gandy in 1985, the firm opened its doors at ADAC in 1997 where they became a dynamic force in the interior design community nationwide. The firm evolved to Peace Design, reflecting new leadership but maintaining its prominent location at ADAC and growing its reputation for design excellence.
Peace and his team have created interiors for signature residences, destination restaurants and notable museums throughout the country, always with the unequivocal sense of comfort and simplicity that runs throughout all of the firm's projects.
"For the past 20 years, we have been delighted to be part of the ADAC family and are excited to celebrate this milestone with our friends, clients and supporters,"
"While ADAC is focused on the business of design, we know that the foundation of the design industry is the people. To have someone of Bill Peace's caliber be a constant part of the ADAC community is remarkable,"
Peace is the recipient of numerous national and regional awards, including several "Southeast Designer of the Year" by the Atlanta Decorative Design Center, the 2016 Georgia ASID Chapter Award wcj for Design Achievement, National ASID Project awards for residential interiors and a City of Atlanta Urban Renewal award. He has served on the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian-
For more information about Peace Design, please visit http://peacedesign.com or follow Peace Design on Instagram @peacedesign.
