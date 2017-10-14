 
News By Tag
* Adac
* Anniversary
* Interior Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Peace Design Celebrates 20 Years at ADAC

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Adac
Anniversary
Interior Design

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- William Peace, Principal of Peace Design, one of the leading interior design firms in the country, is proud to announce the 20th year anniversary of his design practice at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC).

After forming Gandy/Peace with Charles Gandy in 1985, the firm opened its doors at ADAC in 1997 where they became a dynamic force in the interior design community nationwide. The firm evolved to Peace Design, reflecting new leadership but maintaining its prominent location at ADAC and growing its reputation for design excellence.

Peace and his team have created interiors for signature residences, destination restaurants and notable museums throughout the country, always with the unequivocal sense of comfort and simplicity that runs throughout all of the firm's projects.

"For the past 20 years, we have been delighted to be part of the ADAC family and are excited to celebrate this milestone with our friends, clients and supporters," commented Bill Peace. "ADAC has built a reputation of being one of the best design destinations in the US. As a design firm, we can't think of a better partner."

"While ADAC is focused on the business of design, we know that the foundation of the design industry is the people. To have someone of Bill Peace's caliber be a constant part of the ADAC community is remarkable," said Katie Miner, General Manager of ADAC. "Bill and his team have always been supportive of ADAC's events and initiatives, and we are so proud to celebrate this special anniversary with Peace Design."

Peace is the recipient of numerous national and regional awards, including several "Southeast Designer of the Year" by the Atlanta Decorative Design Center, the 2016 Georgia ASID Chapter Award wcj for Design Achievement, National ASID Project awards for residential interiors and a City of Atlanta Urban Renewal award. He has served on the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian-affiliated Museum of Design in Atlanta and as a member of the Advisory Committee for the College of Design at the University of Kentucky.

For more information about Peace Design, please visit http://peacedesign.com or follow Peace Design on Instagram @peacedesign.

For More Information, please contact:

Peace Design ℅ Hello PR Group

Erik Perez | erik@helloprgroup.com (mailto:erik@hellogroupprgroup.com)

Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC)

℅ 360 Media

Morgan Rabby | morgan@360media.net
End
Source:Peace Design
Email:***@helloprgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Adac, Anniversary, Interior Design
Industry:Architecture
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share