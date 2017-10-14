News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
eDiscovery Industry Veteran Dan Cohen Joins Sandline Discovery Leadership Team
In newly created role, Cohen consults with clients on litigation and eDiscovery matters and oversees Sandline's strategic growth
Cohen, an ACEDS certified eDiscovery specialist, brings to Sandline the unique perspective, knowledge and experience that come from working in multiple segments of the legal market. In his most recent position as legal technology operations manager at Washington, D.C. law firm Buckley Sandler, Cohen managed a team of litigation support professionals and eDiscovery vendors providing nationwide support for the firm's eDiscovery data processing, hosting and production capabilities. In addition to his leadership roles managing personnel, vendor relationships, contracts, systems and matters, Cohen gained valuable experience in the regulatory space managing eDiscovery and litigation support for the Division of Enforcement and Investigations at Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and on the vendor side as a Project Engineer at Huron Consulting Group's Legal Operations wcj Consulting practice.
Sandline has experienced significant growth recently and is expected to continue its expansion for the foreseeable future. As the company's director of business development, Cohen is using his extensive experience in all phases of the EDRM, including expertise in industry standard data collection, processing and review platforms, information governance and compliance, to advise Sandline clients on a wide range of litigation and discovery matters.
About Sandline Discovery
Sandline Discovery is a boutique litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, serving both law firms and corporations in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Offering services and project management for every stage of discovery, Sandline understands the needs of attorneys and anticipates case requirements at every step of the project. For more information, visit www.SandlineDiscovery.com.
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Sandline Discovery
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse