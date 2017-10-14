News By Tag
Lennar's High Point Grand Opens Next Month
"We are so excited to open up this community next month," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We've brought some of our brand-new floorplans and will be offering our elevated Everything's Included® package here with home automation, along with our Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design."
The event will offer complimentary eats from the Asian fusion Yummy Box food truck, face painting activities, music and of course tours of the two gorgeous model homes. In total, High Point offers 46 homesites and features eight all-new distinctive floorplans to choose from. Home sizes range approximately from 1,840 to 2,171 square feet.
Every home will also showcase Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design, which features wireless access points that are mapped out and built into the home to offer seamless coverage throughout every square foot. It's a part of their new Everything's Included® package that now offers home automation products from today's most wcj trusted brand at no additional cost to the buyer. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, hands free front door locks from your smart phone from Baldwin and Kwikset, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.
Additional Everything's Included® features also come as standard, such as stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, front and backyard landscaping, full backyard fencing, energy-efficient features and so much more.
Prospective homeshoppers can stay informed by joining the VIP list. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
