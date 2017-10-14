News By Tag
American Pet Professionals Announces New Educational Online Courses!
"While we are big proponents of attending conferences, networking events and seminars – it's what APP was founded on, we also have listened to our members and friends of APP who have been requesting more and more online courses for education in the pet industry," said, Nancy Hassel of founder and President of American Pet Professionals. "APP started in 2009 with the mindset of getting all pet professionals together, unite as a community, provide information to pet pros to learn about and apply newly learned knowledge and tactics to their businesses or animal rescues. With over 100 in-person seminars and networking events hosted throughout the country, and many webinars, under our belts, we really wanted to be able to offer pet professionals another way to learn. Oh and don't worry, our in-person events are still happening, and often, our next one is October 30!"
Courses offered by APP will cover many different subjects and be a perfect solution for pet pros that want to learn from the comfort of their own home, and be able to go to back to the course as needed. Many courses will be evergreen and will be updated with new content as needed. Courses will help pet professionals from all levels, whether they are just starting or a veteran pet pro. Courses consist of videos tutorials, downloadable content, free eBooks with some courses, checklists and much more.
"I am very excited to be able to offer this additional educational opportunity for pet professionals to help them and their businesses,"
The first course that rolled out and already has students in the program is Planning the Purrfect Pet Event – The Course! Nancy Hassel, who has hosted and co-hosted over 500 pet events in the last decade, teaches this course.
The course is broken down into 4-sections to make it simple for students to go through and apply each step for their specific event.
Planning the Purrfect Pet Event students will get:
· Event ideas that will make your pet business or rescue stand out!
· How to Plan and think of every last detail for your event
· Hosting in your location or finding a location to host a pet event
· How to get wcj Media Buzz about your event
–> How to reach the media and get press coverage
· How to get more attendees at your event
· New Customers/Adopters through your doors
· How to get FREE pet products donated for your event
· Help you build a dedicated community around your pet business or animal rescue
· And much more!
To learn more go to www.purrfectpetevents.com.
For more information about American Pet Professionals, the new courses, or to become a Member, go to www.AmericanPetProfessionals.com. To contact Nancy Hassel, call (631) 446-1105 or email at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com.
About American Pet Professionals:
American Pet Professionals, (APP), is a multiple award winning National Business Networking and Educational Organization for the Pet Industry. Educating, Uniting, Referring, Connecting and Helping all Pet Professionals since 2009! The organization offers in-person networking events nationwide with expert speakers offering their expertise on many different topics to help individuals and businesses grow, work together and unite the pet industry. Hosting over 100 in-person networking and educational events for pet professionals since it's inception. In addition to in-person networking events, American Pet Professionals, also hosts webinars for it's members; Facebook LIVE video series highlighting APP member pet professionals;
