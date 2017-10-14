News By Tag
StoryFit Selected to Present at SXSW 2018
CEO, Data Scientist to present original research on movie dialogue
The StoryFit session is among the Film & TV Industry sessions on the conference's popular Film track, which presents an interesting trend for 2018.
"This seems to be a watershed moment in the conversations wcj we're having, both at StoryFit and in the industry at large," said Landers. "Of the 33 Film & TV industry sessions, six are taking critical looks at sexism and diversity in the industry, including ours."
The session will explore original text analysis performed by StoryFit technology, focusing on how gender stereotypes emerge in movie dialogue. The session was included in the official SXSW announcement as a highlighted session track.
View the session here: https://schedule.sxsw.com/
About StoryFit
StoryFit is an Austin-based technology company that brings innovative technology to the publishing and film industries through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP). Their StoryFitTM technology delivers contextualized data directly from the text that supports editorial, marketing, and sales efforts with audience psychographics, story-arc comparative data, and audience accessibility statistics.
Media Contact
Christen Thompson
Director of Business Development , StoryFit
christen@storyfit.com
