 
News By Tag
* ai
* Machine Learning
* Entertainment Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


StoryFit Selected to Present at SXSW 2018

CEO, Data Scientist to present original research on movie dialogue
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- StoryFit CEO Monica Landers and Lead Data Scientist Grace Lin will present "Sex & Text: Breaking Down Movie Stereotypes w/ AI"  at the 2018 South by Southwest Conference next year, as announced by the host event today.  SXSW will take place March 9-18 and will include over 700 sessions divided among 24 programming tracks.

The StoryFit session is among the Film & TV Industry sessions on the conference's popular Film track, which presents an interesting trend for 2018.

"This seems to be a watershed moment in the conversations wcj we're having, both at StoryFit and in the industry at large," said Landers. "Of the 33 Film & TV industry sessions, six are taking critical looks at sexism and diversity in the industry, including ours."

The session will explore original text analysis performed by StoryFit technology, focusing on how gender stereotypes emerge in movie dialogue. The session was included in the official SXSW announcement as a highlighted session track.

View the session here: https://schedule.sxsw.com/2018/events/PP72194


---40---

About StoryFit

StoryFit is an Austin-based technology company that brings innovative technology to the publishing and film industries through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP). Their StoryFitTM technology delivers contextualized data directly from the text that supports editorial, marketing, and sales efforts with audience psychographics, story-arc comparative data, and audience accessibility statistics.



Media Contact
Christen Thompson
Director of Business Development , StoryFit
christen@storyfit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@storyfit.com Email Verified
Tags:ai, Machine Learning, Entertainment Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share