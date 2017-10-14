Fastlane Chooses F&I Express to incorporate VIN-Specific Vehicle Service Contract

Fastlane website image

-- Fastlane, the developer of an increasingly popular e-commerce platform for car dealers, has chosen F&I Express to provide VIN-specific vehicle service contract and aftermarket pricing. Fastlane offers dealers an Amazon-like checkout process for consumers who wish to buy their car online. Savvy dealers are gravitating toward Fastlane because of its flexibility, customizability and ease of use."From the car dealers' perspective, providing accurate service contract and aftermarket pricing is imperative when offering an online buying option," said David Luce, Fastlane's Vice President of Sales. "Partnering with F&I Express lets car dealers using our platform incorporate F&I Express's superior vehicle service contract and aftermarket product information into their car buying process. Having accurate VIN-specific pricing online creates a better customer experience when the consumer takes delivery of their vehicle.""F&I Express provides a digital connection with more than 140 automotive aftermarket product providers," said Brian Reed, CEO of F&I Express. "Our partnership with Fastlane is enabling dealers to shift the education of F&I products forward in the car-buying process. The consumers want to have complete transparency of F&I products, so we provide the tools they need to take control of the process and drive their research."Fastlane's platform enables car buyers to purchase a vehicle directly from the car dealer's website and gives them an easy and complete checkout experience. The platform handles nearly all the tasks associated with the purchase process: Year, make, model, specifications and price information on each vehicle, warranty and service contract options, aftermarket product options, trade-in evaluations and accurate retail and lease payment information.Dealers have been very pleased that Fastlane is much more than a cookie-cutter solution. The car-buying experience is customized to meet each dealer's unique branding, messaging and sales needs. "We built Fastlane knowing that the online car-buying process typically differs from dealer to dealer and from region to region," said Brandon Hall, Fastlane's CEO. "Our technical teams work closely with each dealer to determine how their online car buying experience should work. Then we configure it to their satisfaction. It's a win-win that makes online purchasing easy for dealers and their customers. Because of our partnership with F&I Express, dealers can be assured that vehicle, service contract and aftermarket pricing information will be spot on.""The F&I Express team is very pleased to partner with Fastlane," said Reed. "This new company is clearly—and quickly—going to have a significant impact on the way car dealers bring their inventory to the online car-buying world and we're proud that Fastlane considers us to be a valuable part of their growing success."Fastlane, with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is a developer of innovative e-commerce and showroom technologies for automotive dealerships. Fastlane creates value for dealers by providing them with an online checkout experience and enhancing dealer's in-store purchase experience, giving them the power to sell more cars, be more profitable and increase overall customer satisfaction. By offering Fastlane's turnkey purchasing solution, dealers give customers a convenient way to complete the purchase transaction wcj while the sales team focuses on engaging with customers and building long-term relationships that last well after the car is purchased.Fastlane's technical integration team, based in Dallas, Texas, customizes the Fastlane e-commerce platform to meet the specific and unique needs of individual dealerships and dealer groups.For more information about Fastlane, please visit their website, www.fastlane.car and their online newsroom, www.newsline360.com/fastlane. Contact Fastlane at sales@fastlane.car.Since 2008, F&I Express has been dedicated to leading the aftermarket industry into the digital age with innovative technology solutions. With solutions that cut costs, educate consumers, improve compliance and increase efficiency for dealers, agents, providers and lenders, F&I Express offers eRating, eContracting, eRegistering and eCancellations for aftermarket products on one platform. The Express Recoveries solution is an optimized eCancellation solution for lenders, providers and dealers to streamline the cancellation and recoveries process in an efficient and compliant manner. Express Digital Media gives digital retailers the power to educate car shoppers online with accurate and dynamic aftermarket rates and content. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit www.fandiexpress.com or follow us on Twitter @fandiexpress.