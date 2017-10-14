Convers(ate) - A Tabletop Game That Brings Back Conversation

Printed Prototype of Convers(ate) Contents
BROOKLYN, N.Y.
- Oct. 19, 2017
- PRLog
-- NEW YORK - Convers(ate)
, a game to spark more meaningful conversation is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. The Kickstarter campaign, which launched on October 11, 2017 was fully funded after 72 hours. Convers(ate)
, which was independently created and produced, is set to ship in December 2017.
"We're spending more time than ever communicating via text messages, snapchats and likes. It can be hard to start a meaningful conversation, even with those we see most. And yet, many people are looking for ways to connect more meaningfully,"
said Convers(ate)
co-creator Taylor Buonocore-Guthrie. The campaign is using the hashtag #bringbackconversation to describe its mission.
"Convers(ate)
sets the stage for an interesting conversation by providing a simple framework and great questions to get things started," said co-creator Mollie Khine. Convers(ate)
is different from other conversation starters on the market. Rather than providing individual questions drawn at random, the game centers around Conversation Cards, each with a unique topic for conversation and a set of questions to explore the topic from different angles. The questions range from experiential to philosophical, so players can share stories as well as points of view. The set includes 28 Topics, over 300 questions and a detailed guide wcj for the facilitator with tips for leading the conversation.
When asked about the early backers that helped Convers(ate)
reach its initial funding goal so quickly, Taylor said, "It is clear that the world is craving opportunities for more meaningful conversation. We're thrilled to put a product like Convers(ate)
into the world." Mollie agreed, "Convers(ate)
creates a special experience. Convers(ate)
's supporters have shared ideas with us about the broad application for Convers(ate)
- in schools, at work, and at the family dinner table - that continue to validate the shared desire to learn and connect."
Convers(ate)
's Kickstarter campaign continues through November 10, 2017. Pre-order by visiting Convers(ate)
on Kickstarter. (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/821140079/conversate...
)