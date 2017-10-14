 
News By Tag
* Childcare
* Education
* Huntsville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Huntsville
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Bringing Excellence in Childcare to Jones Valley

Covenant Classical Schools Set to Open 8th Location Spring of 2018
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Childcare
Education
Huntsville

Industry:
Business

Location:
Huntsville - Alabama - US

Subject:
Companies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare (CCS) will soon be opening a new campus in Huntsville in March of 2018. This campus will be situated just off Highway 231 in Jones Valley at 1065 Four Mile Post Road. The new 15,000 square foot facility is equipped with 12 classrooms and will offer daycare beginning at 6 weeks old through PreK, as well as private Kindergarten. The campus will include a soccer field, splash pad, infant patio, and multiple playgrounds.

On the recent decision to expand into the Jones Valley area, CEO John LaBreche stated "Huntsville has been repeatedly named as one of the fastest growing areas in Alabama and Jones Valley is an example of that growth.  Growth is always backed by working families and working families are in search of high quality and trusted care for their children."

The opening of this new daycare and preschool produces the need for over 40 new job applicants. The new campus will be in need of a Campus Director, along with supporting administrative staff and cook, as well as both full and part time teachers. Covenant Classical School has developed a new career process within their website to accommodate the need for new applicants. It can be found at www.ccslion.com/careers.

About Covenant Classical Schools

Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare has been open for over 16 years and will now have eight schools located in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas. For many consecutive wcj years, CCS has been voted the best daycare by parents in Birmingham and Huntsville according to area publications. CCS provides quality Christian childcare and strives to maximize each child's infant and preschool experience, developing well-rounded individuals who are equipped to succeed at the next level. CCS invites local families to visit one of their existing Huntsville area campuses and Experience the Difference. For more information about Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare, please visit https://www.covenantclassical.com.

Contact
Tamara Harrelson
***@ccslion.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ccslion.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share