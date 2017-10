Bringing Excellence in Childcare to Jones Valley

Covenant Classical Schools Set to Open 8th Location Spring of 2018

-- Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare (CCS) will soon be opening a new campus in Huntsville in March of 2018. This campus will be situated just off Highway 231 in Jones Valley at 1065 Four Mile Post Road. The new 15,000 square foot facility is equipped with 12 classrooms and will offer daycare beginning at 6 weeks old through PreK, as well as private Kindergarten. The campus will include a soccer field, splash pad, infant patio, and multiple playgrounds.On the recent decision to expand into the Jones Valley area, CEO John LaBreche stated "Huntsville has been repeatedly named as one of the fastest growing areas in Alabama and Jones Valley is an example of that growth. Growth is always backed by working families and working families are in search of high quality and trusted care for their children."The opening of this new daycare and preschool produces the need for over 40 new job applicants. The new campus will be in need of a Campus Director, along with supporting administrative staff and cook, as well as both full and part time teachers. Covenant Classical School has developed a new career process within their website to accommodate the need for new applicants. It can be found at www.ccslion.com/careers.About Covenant Classical SchoolsCovenant Classical Schools & Daycare has been open for over 16 years and will now have eight schools located in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas. For many consecutive wcj years, CCS has been voted the best daycare by parents in Birmingham and Huntsville according to area publications. CCS provides quality Christian childcare and strives to maximize each child's infant and preschool experience, developing well-rounded individuals who are equipped to succeed at the next level. CCS invites local families to visit one of their existing Huntsville area campuses and Experience the Difference. For more information about Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare, please visit https://www.covenantclassical.com