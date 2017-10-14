News By Tag
Bringing Excellence in Childcare to Jones Valley
Covenant Classical Schools Set to Open 8th Location Spring of 2018
On the recent decision to expand into the Jones Valley area, CEO John LaBreche stated "Huntsville has been repeatedly named as one of the fastest growing areas in Alabama and Jones Valley is an example of that growth. Growth is always backed by working families and working families are in search of high quality and trusted care for their children."
The opening of this new daycare and preschool produces the need for over 40 new job applicants. The new campus will be in need of a Campus Director, along with supporting administrative staff and cook, as well as both full and part time teachers. Covenant Classical School has developed a new career process within their website to accommodate the need for new applicants. It can be found at www.ccslion.com/
About Covenant Classical Schools
Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare has been open for over 16 years and will now have eight schools located in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas. For many consecutive wcj years, CCS has been voted the best daycare by parents in Birmingham and Huntsville according to area publications. CCS provides quality Christian childcare and strives to maximize each child's infant and preschool experience, developing well-rounded individuals who are equipped to succeed at the next level. CCS invites local families to visit one of their existing Huntsville area campuses and Experience the Difference. For more information about Covenant Classical Schools & Daycare, please visit https://www.covenantclassical.com.
