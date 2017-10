Rotem Sivan's European Tour, October & November 2017 Spain – Italy – Finland – Israel

Described by DownBeat Magazine as "a remarkable talent and a welcome new voice on the scene,"

-- New York, NY, International renowned jazz guitarist Rotem Sivan will be touring Spain, Italy, Finland and Israel being on October 18in Spain. All dates are listed below.Described byas "a remarkable talent and a welcome new voice on the scene," Sivan isone of the most exciting young jazz performers of our time. With an international background and border-defying interests, he has developed a glowing tone and quicksilver phrasing as well as a sophisticated sense of rhythm and an openhearted approach to melody. Sivan's approach to recording is unique and allows for the preservation of the soul and vibe of the jazz creation.Sivan tours with his trio most of the year playing in world-renowned festivals and clubs. He has performed in France, Italy, Spain Germany, Austria, Belgium, Poland, the UK, Slovenia, Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Israel, the USA and Canada among other countries and he has given workshops around the world in top universities and schools. His new album, "Antidote" charted on Billboard jazz at #16, on iTunes at #1 on the jazz charts and in the top 100 albums on all of iTunes music.Spain Oct. 18 – Rubicon – show at 21:30pm--tickets free861 Mt. Alexander Road, Essendon Victoria 23040 Tel: 03 9375 7333Oct. 19 - Bilbaina jazz club -- Hotel Conde Duque -- Paseo Campo Volant ( https://maps.google.com/? q=Paseo+Campo+ Volant%C3%ADn,+ 23&... )ín, 23 -- BilbaoItaly Oct. 21Museo di Roma in Trastevere ( https://urlsand.esvalabs.com/? u=http%3A%2F% 2Fwww.museodir... ) – show at 5pm – tickets € 1,00Finland Oct.27, Scandic Hotel, Famu Bar, Helsinki – Show at 8pm --tickets freeOct. 28, 28, Kaisla, Helsinki – Show at 8:00pm -- tickets freeOct. 29, Tenho SunJazz, Helsinki – Show from 7:30-10:00pm -- tickets wcj freeIsrael Nov. 3, Bait H'amodim, TLV (20 NIS) – Show -10:00-12:00pm -- טל להזמנות : 03-5109228 -- רמב"ם 14, תל אביבNov. 6th – Levontin 7, TLV (40 NIS) – showtime 8:30-9:30pm showNov. 8th - Kabarot, Haifa (40 NIS) – show at 9pm showNov. 9th - Exposure Festival, Jerusalem show at 12:00pm --tickets freeVisit Rotem Sivan on the Web at: www.rotemsivan.comJanet Castiel, Redwood Entertainment Inc., (212) 543-9998, info@redwoodentertainment.com, www.redwoodentertainment.com