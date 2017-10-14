News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rotem Sivan's European Tour, October & November 2017 Spain – Italy – Finland – Israel
Described by DownBeat Magazine as "a remarkable talent and a welcome new voice on the scene,"
Described by DownBeat Magazine as "a remarkable talent and a welcome new voice on the scene," Sivan is
one of the most exciting young jazz performers of our time. With an international background and border-defying interests, he has developed a glowing tone and quicksilver phrasing as well as a sophisticated sense of rhythm and an openhearted approach to melody. Sivan's approach to recording is unique and allows for the preservation of the soul and vibe of the jazz creation.
Sivan tours with his trio most of the year playing in world-renowned festivals and clubs. He has performed in France, Italy, Spain Germany, Austria, Belgium, Poland, the UK, Slovenia, Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Israel, the USA and Canada among other countries and he has given workshops around the world in top universities and schools. His new album, "Antidote" charted on Billboard jazz at #16, on iTunes at #1 on the jazz charts and in the top 100 albums on all of iTunes music.
Tour Dates and Times
Spain Oct. 18 – Rubicon – show at 21:30pm--tickets free
861 Mt. Alexander Road, Essendon Victoria 23040 Tel: 03 9375 7333
Oct. 19 - Bilbaina jazz club -- Hotel Conde Duque -- Paseo Campo Volant (https://maps.google.com/?
Italy Oct. 21 -- Museo di Roma in Trastevere (https://urlsand.esvalabs.com/?
Finland Oct.27, Scandic Hotel, Famu Bar, Helsinki – Show at 8pm --tickets free
Oct. 28, 28, Kaisla, Helsinki – Show at 8:00pm -- tickets free
Oct. 29, Tenho SunJazz, Helsinki – Show from 7:30-10:00pm -- tickets wcj free
Israel Nov. 3rd, Bait H'amodim, TLV (20 NIS) – Show -10:00-12:00pm -- טל להזמנות : 03-5109228 -- רמב"ם 14, תל אביב
Nov. 6th – Levontin 7, TLV (40 NIS) – showtime 8:30-9:30pm show
Nov. 8th - Kabarot, Haifa (40 NIS) – show at 9pm show
Nov. 9th - Exposure Festival, Jerusalem show at 12:00pm --tickets free
Visit Rotem Sivan on the Web at: www.rotemsivan.com
Contact: Janet Castiel, Redwood Entertainment Inc., (212) 543-9998, info@redwoodentertainment.com, www.redwoodentertainment.com
Media Contact
Redwood Entertainment, Inc.
Carol Green
212-543-9998
***@redwoodentertainment.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse