$1,235,000 Arranged for Newark Broad Street Gut Renovated Multifamily Acquisition

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Secured Financing with Regal Bank.

1183 Broad Street Newark NJ

Media Contact

Matt Sadler

7327206313

matt@progressnj.com Matt Sadler7327206313

End

-- With over $100 Million secured in financing for commercial real estate assets throughout Newark,continues to arrange a large number of loans for valued borrowers to acquire, expand, renovate and fit-out Newark assets in a rapidly developing urban market. Recently, Domenico arranged afor a borrower to acquire the mixed-use multifamily asset at 1183 Broad Street in close proximity to Newark's Downtown Renaissance. The subject property, known as 'The Fulton,' is a four-story walk-up building with 17 residential units divided into 1 one-bedroom, wcj 13 two-bedroom and 3 three-bedroom apartments. The property was gut renovated prior to acquisition with new plumbing, heating, kitchens, floors, bathrooms, common areas, building hvac, windows and roof.Domeninco arranged the $1,235,000 non-recourse permanent loan, representing a 65% loan to purchase price, with Regal Bank of New Jersey. Repayment terms include a declining prepay schedule of 4-3-3-2-1 and 0 thereafter. The loan is based on a 30 year term with a 30 year amortization with a 5 year initial fixed rate of 3.875%. After the initial 5 year fixed period rate will reset at UST +250 bps.loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. Withand, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple.Visit us online to see more representative transactions, news and CRE industry resources at [ http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com