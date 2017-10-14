News By Tag
Long Islanders Asked to Support 9th Annual Bethpage Turkey Drive to Benefit Island Harvest Food Bank
Friday Nov. 17 - 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m More than 500 LI food pantries & community agencies to directly benefit.
Long Islanders are asked to drop off frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items (except those in glass containers), supermarket gift cards, or cash donations. These donations will go directly to Island Harvest Food Bank (http://www.islandharvest.org/)
"Over the past month, we have seen the great generosity of Long Islanders as thousands helped support people in need across our country and the Caribbean," said Linda Armyn, Senior Vice President, Bethpage Federal Credit Union. "There are also many people right here on Long Island who need our help and we hope Long Islanders' continued generosity to support one another, both near and far, will continue into the holiday season. Last year, a record 18,300 pounds of food and over 2,300 turkeys were donated to Island Harvest Food Bank and our goal this year is to top those numbers. Please come out and support your neighbors!"
"Bethpage Federal Credit Union has established itself as a caring and valued partner in addressing the critical needs of more than 300,000 Long Islanders facing food insecurity and hunger," said Randi Shubin Dresner, President and CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. "Their annual Bethpage Turkey Drive and year-round support of our efforts are truly making a difference in the lives of our neighbors who rely on us for essential food support."
For those unable to travel to Bethpage's main branch on November 17, Nassau and Suffolk County residents can visit any of Bethpage's 34 branch locations to drop off any monetary donations you may have. For a complete list of Bethpage branches, go to www.lovebethpage.com.
Since the first Bethpage Turkey Drive was organized in 2009, hundreds of community volunteers have come out to assist in the collection of more than 28,000 turkeys and over 100,000 pounds of food, which were then given to Long Island families facing hardship in time for the holidays. Island Harvest Food Bank has seen an increase in the requests for food and support services among the 570 community-based agencies it serves. About 70,000 individuals receive food assistance from the Island Harvest Food Bank network each week.
Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier community financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees and the communities it serves for the past 75 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, as well as 16th in the nation. Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union who is open to new members that open a membership account with $5 dollars. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, low fees and world-class service, and a full menu of personal and commercial financial services.
On Long Island, Bethpage maintains branch locations in Albertson, Baldwin, Bay Shore, Bay Shore King Kullen, Bethpage, Centereach, Central Islip, Commack King Kullen, East Meadow NuHealth Medical Center, East Northport, Elmont, Farmingdale, Freeport, Glen Cove, Hempstead, Huntington, Levittown King Kullen, LIU Post (Brookville)
