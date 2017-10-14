News By Tag
Possibilities for Design honored with four silver finalists in 2017 MAME Awards
The design firm's silver finalists are:
- The Clubhouse of Strata Apartments by Lennar Multifamily Communities in the category of "Community Amenity Feature";
- The 22A1 Model at Avion at Denver Connection by William Lyon Homes in the category of "Best Interior Merchandising of a Model priced $350,000 and under";
- The Wakefield model at Kechter Farm by Toll Brothers in the category of "Best Interior Merchandising of a Model priced from $350,000 to $500,000"; and
- The Durango model at Kechter Farm by Toll Brothers in the category of "Best Interior Merchandising of a Model priced from $500,001 to $650,000."
"We are honored to represent three fantastic national builders through a wide range of interior design categories, including apartments, townhomes, wcj and single-family residences,"
About Possibilities for Design
Possibilities for Design specializes in creative interior design and merchandising solutions for homebuilders and developers in need of compelling and targeted model homes and clubhouses. For over 30 years, Possibilities has been recognized as a top national interior design firm, with more than 200 regional and national awards. For more information and to see photos of client work, visit the firm's website at www.possibilitiesfordesign.com.
