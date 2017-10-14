 
Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Possibilities for Design honored with four silver finalists in 2017 MAME Awards

 
 
Kechter Farm, Wakefield model
Kechter Farm, Wakefield model
 
DENVER - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Possibilities for Design, Inc. of Denver, a national leader in model home merchandising and interior design, has been honored with four Silver Finalist Awards in the recent 2017 MAME (Marketing and Merchandising Excellence) Awards. The prestigious awards will be presented by the Sales & Marketing Council of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver at its yearly gala on Nov. 4.

The design firm's silver finalists are:

-         The Clubhouse of  Strata Apartments by Lennar Multifamily Communities in the category of  "Community Amenity Feature";

-         The 22A1 Model at Avion at Denver Connection by William Lyon Homes in the category of "Best Interior Merchandising of a Model priced $350,000 and under";

-         The Wakefield model at Kechter Farm by Toll Brothers in the category of "Best Interior Merchandising of a Model priced from $350,000 to $500,000"; and

-          The Durango model at Kechter Farm by Toll Brothers in the category of "Best Interior Merchandising of a Model priced from $500,001 to $650,000."

"We are honored to represent three fantastic national builders through a wide range of interior design categories, including apartments, townhomes, wcj and single-family residences," says Doris Pearlman, President of Possibilities for Design.  "Congratulations to Toll Brothers, William Lyon Homes, and Lennar Multifamily Communities on being Silver Award winners, and a heartfelt thank you to the amazing team at Possibilities."

About Possibilities for Design

Possibilities for Design specializes in creative interior design and merchandising solutions for homebuilders and developers in need of compelling and targeted model homes and clubhouses. For over 30 years, Possibilities has been recognized as a top national interior design firm, with more than 200 regional and national awards. For more information and to see photos of client work, visit the firm's website at www.possibilitiesfordesign.com.

