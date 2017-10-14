News By Tag
The Garden State Philharmonic Opening Concert Honors the People and Places of the Jersey Shore
A Concert on the Jersey Shore, For the People of the Jersey Shore
On Saturday, October 28th at 7:oop.m. the Garden State Philharmonic will bring Greetings from the Jersey Shore to the Jay and Linda Grunin Center on the campus of Ocean County College. The concert will feature the multi-media work of a local composer, William Vollinger (Portraits of the Jersey Shore). Combining orchestral music, narration, singing and the images of Gregory Andrus, a local photographer, Portraits of the Jersey Shore is sure to speak to the audience in new and impactful ways. Other musical selections will include American favorites; John Philip Sousa and George Gershwin.
The Garden State Philharmonic will continue its concert series on November 19th at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center with Captured in Time. Season subscriptions are still available for purchase. Enjoy quality symphonic works in your own community for a fraction of the price! Contact the GSP Office today to learn more about becoming a Subscriber.
Concert & Ticket Details
Saturday, October 28th at 7:00p.m. Jay & Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College, 1 College Drive Toms River, NJ
Tickets are available for purchase by calling the GSP Office at 732-255-0460 or online at www.gardenstatephilharmonic.org/
About the Garden State Philharmonic
In 1955, a community minded group, led wcj by Morris Adler, Harry Duckworth, Ed Feiner, Jack Fellows, and Bud Lomell determined there was a need for quality symphonic music on the Jersey Shore. Thusly, they founded the Garden State Philharmonic Symphony Society. In one year's time, there was a community orchestra, a conductor, and a regular concert schedule. The early success of the organization is credited to the hundreds of volunteers that served as the original League.
A great deal has changed since 1955, but our commitment to bringing quality symphonic music to the Jersey Shore has never waivered. Today, the Philharmonic presents a professional subscription series of concerts, various holiday concerts, community concerts and a free Fourth of July Concert, among other great performances.
The Philharmonic continues to be a cultural resource for the Jersey Shore, and performs the best in symphonic music throughout the region; music lovers can enjoy quality performances by a professional orchestra without traveling to New York or Philadelphia. This was the vision our founders set more than 60 years ago, and is one we hope to carry on for future generations.
Contact
Allison Walter, Managing Director
Garden State Philharmonic
***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org
