ICATT Apprenticeship Program Honored with Community Empowerment Award
Illinois manufacturing community leaders establish inaugural awards to recognize leaders, visionaries and corporate champions of manufacturing during Fourth Revolution Awards Ceremony
The Fourth Revolution Awards celebrates regional manufacturing for its leadership and innovation as the industry stands on the brink of a new technological revolution. During the ceremony, eight awards were presented to leaders, companies, and industrial initiatives that have made significant contributions to the regional manufacturing ecosystem.
The Community Empowerment Award recognizes a program or an initiative that promotes diversity and inclusion in manufacturing.
"Receiving the Community Empowerment Award is an incredible honor for the ICATT Apprenticeship Program," said Mark Tomkins, President & CEO of the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest. "The ICATT Apprenticeship Program exists to help companies – especially high-tech manufacturers – struggling to find and retain a loyal, highly-skilled and technical workforce. Manufacturing is thriving and it is an exciting time to elevate the industry through our partnerships with companies and apprentices."
While apprenticeship programs vary in rigor and expertise, the ICATT Apprenticeship Program is the only apprenticeship program in the Midwest fully benchmarked on the German Dual Education System, which combines theory, practice, and hands-on work, resulting in highly-trained employees that allow companies to keep pace with market demands.
"The Fourth Revolution Awards honor innovation and leadership throughout the Chicago region and inspire us to continue to raise the bar," said mHUB Executive Director and Co-founder, Haven Allen. "Technical standards are rapidly evolving and manufacturers need talent to maintain momentum and harness growth opportunities. Organizations like the ICATT Apprenticeship Program ensure that Chicagoland manufacturing will continue to be driven by innovation and infused with world-class talent."
About ICATT
Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training (ICATT) delivers a pipeline of skilled talent to high-tech manufacturing companies and organizations with complex technologies or logistics through its globally recognized apprenticeship program. The ICATT Apprenticeship Program partners with companies and community colleges to develop tailored training based on industry needs and is fully benchmarked on the globally recognized German Dual Education System. ICATT was established by the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest and is supported by grants from the U.S. Department of Labor and The Joyce Foundation. For more information, visit: www.thinkicatt.com.
