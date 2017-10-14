"The Mad Dog Murder" Short Story Brought to Life by L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater

Saturday, October 14th, The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater returned to the Scientology Information Center October 14th and performed their next theatrical old-time radio show presentation, The Mad Dog Murder .

The "Mad Dog Murder" Performance on Oct 14th at the Scientology Info Center.

-- The East Coast Theater troupe, Producer - Joanie Sigal, Director - Kathy Sweigart and performers - Hailey Marie, Jim Bowe, Rob Marvenko, Ryan Myers, Winston McDaniel performed L. Ron Hubbard's classic pulp fiction story, The Mad Dog Murder to a packed audience at the Scientology Information Center.Though the calendar date was the 14th of October 2017, the cast brought the audience back to 1936 with their costumes, slang and speech of the day, including those of the "hard boiled" cops from New England making it all the more realistic."The Mad Dog Murder" starts out as a simple matter of tracking down a mad dog but soon becomes a more sinister affair. Officer Tommy Farrell is not happy to be called out on a cold winter's day to track down a mad dog, but he soon discovers all is not what it seems, as he stumbles into what turns out to be a cold-blooded scheme."Wow! That's was unbelievable. Their accents from Maine were perfect," said one guest. "I'm from that area and hearing them talk I felt like I was back home. It was wild!""We take the characters and the flair of the era to heart when we re-enact these stories," said Kathy Sweigart, the theater's Director. "Add in talented actors with varied accents and voices plus a touch of costumes for visual effect and you have a great show. L. Ron Hubbard's stories are so creative and imaginative they provide wcj us a wonderful opportunity to get our creative juices flowing and deliver a truly professional and highly entertaining performance."The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater, a volunteer group founded in 2011, delivers classic radio theatre performances of fiction short stories written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and '40s. To date, they have performed to tens of thousands. While most of their performances have been in Florida; they have also performed in Maine, Columbia University in NYC and to the Boys & Girls Club in Harlingen, TX.With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, L. Ron Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.The next performance by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater will be on December 16th at the Scientology Information Center of the story, "When Shadow's Fall."For more information about the event or to visit the Scientology Information Center please contact Amber Skjelset at (727) 467-6966 or email (727) 467-6966.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos.The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre performing the pulp fiction story, "The Mad Dog Murder" on October 14th at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater to a packed house.