Constructor.io Raises $5 Million to Revolutionize On-Site Search
Constructor.io debuts on-site search that maximizes website conversions and ecommerce revenue by learning from site users to return ideal, personalized search results.
Constructor.io's flagship offering uses machine learning to learn from website users to make better on-site search suggestions, overcome spelling errors, update result rankings and master synonyms. Constructor.io's plug-and-play autosuggest makes search personalized, driving more revenue from search and a better customer experience.
"Making the shopping experience transparent, efficient and fun is at the core of Jet.com's mission. Our engineering team delivers on this mission with the help of Constructor.io, which powers personalized on-site search," says John Turek, SVP of Engineering, Jet.com. "Constructor.io's solution has proved critical in helping us identify everything from spelling corrections to foreign language recognition, enabling us to be more effective and efficient in our operations and positively contributing to our bottom line."
"Everyone who has used wcj the Internet has experienced poor on-site search results. Constructor.io helps guide people so that they find what they want quickly, regardless of typos, synonyms, and phrasing," says Eli Finkelshteyn, Co-founder and CEO, Constructor.io. "Website visitors should never struggle to find what they are looking for on any site, ever. Engineering, user experience and commerce teams should not have to reinvent the search wheel over and over again when there are other business challenges to address."
"Constructor.io is a Google in a world of AltaVistas. None of the incumbent products use data to make search better over time. Eli and Dan are leading a team that can bring on-site search into the intelligence era, leveraging their experience solving similar problems at Shutterstock for the largest retailers and online companies in the world," says Ash Fontana, Managing Director, Zetta Venture Partners. "They have applied natural language processing to automatically extract the highest-converting searches, solving a huge issue for online businesses, while helping consumers save time."
"Constructor.io's self-learning search engine is an architecture that will bring advanced autocomplete functionality to any site with a search bar," says Ed Cluss, Founding Partner, Signia Venture Partners, "and the market is giant, with over $95B at stake in e-commerce alone."
About Constructor.io
Constructor.io is the personalized on-site search company that applies machine learning algorithms to revolutionize on-site search experiences, ensuring visitors find what they need and brands convert traffic into revenue. The company was founded in 2015 by engineers with decades of experience in high-growth, high-traffic sites with the mission to deliver capabilities that were traditionally only been available to websites with large development teams. Constructor.io is headquartered in San Francisco.
