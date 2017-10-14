 
Industry News





Nix Companies Ranks Number 2468 on the 2017 Inc. 5000

Fifth Generation Indiana company appears on the list second year in a row
 
 
Nix Companies
POSEYVILLE, Ind. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Inc. magazine ranked Nix Companies number 2468 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy, America's independent entrepreneurs.  This is the second year in a row Nix Companies appeared on the list.

Nix Companies President, Matthew Nix, credits his staff for achievements that netted the second year recognition. Says Nix, "Yes, our 2016 revenue and 144% 3-year growth is impressive, but you don't earn those things without quality people to back you up. Our company has a firm foundation in the integrity and determination of our employees. They are the heart and soul of this company."

Companies like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Oracle, and many other well known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000. In addition wcj to Nix Companies, the 2017 list includes other returning powerhouses such as Kona Ice, Consumer Cellular, Pillar Technology, and New Glarus Brewing Company.

About Nix Companies

Nix Companies is a fifth­ generation family business, comprised of a group of specialized entities offering fabrication/manufacturing, industrial coatings, maintenance contracting, and equipment solutions. In addition to focusing on exceeding its customer's expectations, Nix Companies is also committed to being an excellent employer and philanthropic supporter in the community. Learn more about Nix Companies at https://www.nixcompanies.com/

