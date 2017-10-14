News By Tag
Nix Companies Ranks Number 2468 on the 2017 Inc. 5000
Fifth Generation Indiana company appears on the list second year in a row
Nix Companies President, Matthew Nix, credits his staff for achievements that netted the second year recognition. Says Nix, "Yes, our 2016 revenue and 144% 3-year growth is impressive, but you don't earn those things without quality people to back you up. Our company has a firm foundation in the integrity and determination of our employees. They are the heart and soul of this company."
Companies like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Oracle, and many other well known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000. In addition wcj to Nix Companies, the 2017 list includes other returning powerhouses such as Kona Ice, Consumer Cellular, Pillar Technology, and New Glarus Brewing Company.
About Nix Companies
