 
News By Tag
* Productivity
* Alexa
* Audio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Canton
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Alexa Publisher Launches Audio Dashboards™

Alexa is Amazon's cloud-based voice service. You can talk to Alexa in plain English. And now, you are able to query your business in real time with custom, lean, agile Audio Dashboards from Afients. Voice Changes Everything™
 
 
Afients Audio Dashboards™
Afients Audio Dashboards™
CANTON, Ohio - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Timely information to help with decision making.

You can ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control smart home devices and so much more. These Lean, Agile Audio Dashboards™ from Afients are custom designed for the professional. We provide amazing insights all for the asking from your desk or the factory floor, home, in fact, from just about anywhere you and your smart devices might decide to venture.

Knowledge Workers face Information Overload today more than ever: You spend 38% of your time searching for information — Across all industries. In fact, this market size is in excess of $58 Billion wcj annually (estimates for 2016). Just as Pull Distribution (aka Lean) is the answer for manufacturing, Audio Dashboards™ cut through the noise and deliver key data on demand. KPIs up to date and at your beck and call with a few softly spoken words. You want what you want when you want it, and you want it secured from origin to delivery. Introducing The Agile Audio Dashboard™ from the professionals at Afients.

Afients will be introduced to the country today in Canton, Ohio at the Sundown Rundown Business Pitch Event. For more information, please visit our website.

Voice Changes Everything™

https://afients.com

Media Contact
Contact Jeff 'SKI' Kinsey, Founder
Afients Audio Dashboards™
330-275-3959
ski@afients.com
End
Source:Afients
Email:***@afients.com Email Verified
Tags:Productivity, Alexa, Audio
Industry:Publishing
Location:Canton - Ohio - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share