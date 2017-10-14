Alexa Publisher Launches Audio Dashboards™

Alexa is Amazon's cloud-based voice service. You can talk to Alexa in plain English. And now, you are able to query your business in real time with custom, lean, agile Audio Dashboards from Afients. Voice Changes Everything™

--You can ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control smart home devices and so much more. These Lean, Agile Audio Dashboards™ from Afients are custom designed for the professional. We provide amazing insights all for the asking from your desk or the factory floor, home, in fact, from just about anywhere you and your smart devices might decide to venture.Knowledge Workers face Information Overload today more than ever: You spend 38% of your time searching for information — Across all industries. In fact, this market size is in excess of $58 Billion wcj annually (estimates for 2016). Just as Pull Distribution (aka Lean) is the answer for manufacturing, Audio Dashboards™ cut through the noise and deliver key data on demand. KPIs up to date and at your beck and call with a few softly spoken words. You want what you want when you want it, and you want it secured from origin to delivery. Introducing The Agile Audio Dashboard™ from the professionals at Afients.Afients will be introduced to the country today in Canton, Ohio at theBusiness Pitch Event. For more information, please visit our website.