Tissot Unveils Touch Collection Expert Solar Watches Collection In India

The Indian watch users nowadays are preferring good-quality watches. Tissot watches are beyond doubt excellent. This Swiss watch brand has recently introduced their Touch Collection Expert Solar watches that is fit for the new age wearers.

-- Tissot, one of the renowned Swiss watch making brand has launched their Touch Collection Expert Solar watches in India. The decision has come after viewing the improving scenario of their watch selling in the nation.Why the name Expert Solar? The reason behind this is that the Tissot Touch Expert Solar watches can energise themselves from sunlight with the help of a solar panel that is hidden in them. In addition to it, they are added with countdown timer, alarm clock and other functions that makes them a user's watch.The Tissot Touch Collection Expert Solar T091.420.44.051.00 is a men's watch that has touch screen facility powered by solar energy. The rays of light on the dial permits the watch to recharge and offer significant functions for everyday use. Its 100 meters water resistance function allows it to remain water-resistant on and off water. 38.7 mm anti-magnetic titanium case with black PVD coating makes it sleek. The folding clasps with push buttons give this worthy watch comfortable for every user. Among the many functions available with this watch, there is EOL or "end-of-life". It is a very efficient function. When the second hands climb in four-second intervals, it is time to change the battery. Other than this one, this watch is added with bunches of functions like meteo, altimeter, altitude difference meter, compass, regatta, countdown timer and others. All of these features integrate and makes this watch modern and multi-tasking.Tissot has felt the pulse of the Indian watch market, so they have come out with the Touch Collection Expert Solar watches. They are the first Touch-Screen enabled solar watches that can remain charged for prolonging period. Their colourful approach and varying straps make them appealing to the wearers. Their economic wcj pricing also plays an important part in making them instant hits among the Indian watch users.The Prime is the largest watch retailer in India that has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. They are the proud associates of watch brands like TAG Heuer, Tissot, Omega, Longines, Rado and much more. They sell watches online and also through their shops that are situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The fascinating embellishment of their showrooms attracts the watch users and also buy timepieces with unbelievable offers. The Prime also avails their customers with amazing post-sales services.: https://www.theprimewatches.com/