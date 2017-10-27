Real estate invasion expected in Sandton for African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit next week

Thousands of prospective home owners investors and real estate and infrastructure professionals will descend on the Sandton Convention Centre from next week Tuesday for the African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit and the Property Buyer Show.

“In good times and bad, investment in real estate has proven a sound option”

Media Contact

African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit

+27217003500

annemarie.roodbol@ spintelligent.com African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit+27217003500

End

-- Thousands of prospective home owners and investors as well as real estate and infrastructure professionals will descend on the Sandton Convention Centre from next week Tuesday for theand theThe Honourable Herman Mashaba, the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, will deliver the keynote address during the opening session of theon Wednesday, 25 October at 09h00. The award-winning two-day event will gather leading built environment and property professionals, architects, project developers, investors, town planners, and city and municipal managers from all over the continent to focus onOther notable speakers include:Brett Herron: Mayoral Committee member for Cape Town's Transport and Urban Development Authority (TDA)- Jack van der Merwe, CEO, Gautrain Management Agency- Henk Boogertman, Architectural Director: Menlyn Maine Investment Holdings- Jodi Allemeier, Programme Lead: Western Cape Economic Development Partnership- Kecia Rust, Executive Director and Founder: Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa- Douglas Cohen, Executive Manager for Planning and Strategy: Johannesburg Development Agency- Simon Ardonceau, Head of Strategic Consulting: JLL Sub-Saharan Africa"In good times and bad, investment in tangible real estate has proven a sound option on almost any measure, being regarded as having higher risk and return than bonds but lower than equities," says Sandra Gordon, Pam Golding Properties senior research and market analyst, who will addressalso taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre from 27-29 October 2017.Theis aimed at first-time residential property wcj buyers or real estate investors. The innovative exhibition layout is designed to walk buyers through the property buying process with experienced property investors and financial advisors addressing three seminar theatres focused on property investment, first-time buyers and retirement lifestyle.- How to become a property investor – the do's and don'ts- What do the banks REALLY consider when assessing your application for finance- What should you consider when investing in property- How tax can affect your property investment- Location, location, location – Joburg's best performing investment hot-spots- A landlord's guide for dealing with leases and problem tenantsThe Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP)- DJ Euphonik's top tips for getting on (and moving up) the property ladder- Checklist for house viewings- Financial considerations when buying your first home- The ABC Guide of buying a home- The price is right..? A guide to negotiating and making an offer- Making an offer and taking transfer, your rights!Says Pam Golding's Sandra Gordon: "In the current environment, with heightened economic and political uncertainty both locally and abroad, and amid accompanying financial market volatility, making the right investment choices is a hot topic from boardroom discussions to casual dinner conversations. Property is often included in an investment portfolio as it has a low correlation with other assets such as bonds and equities and thus diversifies the risk in a portfolio."Thewas voted Africa's best Confex (half conference, half exhibition) earlier this year by the AAXO ROAR event industry awards. The summit and theare organised by the multi award-winning Spintelligent, well known for organising exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Longstanding flagship events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Eduweek, Future Energy Nigeria, Future Energy East Africa, Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, DRC Mining Week and Nigeria Mining Week. Spintelligent is part of Clarion Events Ltd, based in the UK.African Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit: 25-26 October 2017Property Buyer Show conference: 27 October 2017Property Buyer Show expo: 28-29 October 2017Location: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africahttps://twitter.com/ARES_Summit & https://twitter.com/propertyshowsahttps://www.linkedin.com/groups/8518271Senior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolTelephone: +27 21 700 3558Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com