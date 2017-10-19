Vice Ganda does it again, "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda sa Sydney" sold out!

Filipinos in Australia are in for three times the treat as they get to hear love advice; comic quips; and good music from the Phenomenal star himself in the Australia leg of his blockbuster concert

Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Sydney-poster

Media Contact

ABS-CBN Global Ltd.

4152272

***@abs-cbn.com ABS-CBN Global Ltd.4152272

End

-- "(In the presence of a loved one, you find fault but in his absence, you find yourself longing for his company)". This is just one of the feels oras Filipinos call it, from the Philippines'that a lot of people can relate with. If you love watching him deliver these lines onscreen, it will surely sound better live.After the first leg of his blockbuster concert tour "in Araneta Coliseum, in Cubao, Quezon City last Valentine's Day, in the U.S. in March and in July in Japan and most recently in South Korea,will spread a lot of feel-good laughter, novelty music; and deep-seated(feels) at theas he brings "", on October 29 at the Darling Harbour Theatre, in Sydney, Australia.Since The Filipino Channel (TFC) first announced that blockbuster multi-media performer will have the "Pusuan Mo Si wcj Vice Ganda" concert series in Sydney, tickets started selling fast and is to date, sold out.It comes as no surprise for followers of Vice Ganda as he has been marking milestones one after the other, including for the "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda" series - reason why TFC and thedecided to reach out to more fans as much as possible in the Philippines and overseas.Given news on the concert's sold out status, Vice Ganda is extra excited to meet his fans from Australia and give them non-stop laughter and all-out performances with his guests, and comediansandAside from his smooth dance moves, Cruz is also ready to bring out his singing skills, first heard in his debut album, "" that was launched last year.Meantime, Marquez and Calaquian, will spread good vibes with their banters and comedic stints.Get ready for a day filled of music, laughter, and love as thewith, andbring "" on October 29, at the Darling Harbour Theatre, in Sydney, Australia. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.For more updates about upcoming TFC events, visit facebook.com/TFCAustralia. Connect with fellow globalandfollowandon Twitter and Instagram.