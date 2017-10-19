News By Tag
Vice Ganda does it again, "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda sa Sydney" sold out!
Filipinos in Australia are in for three times the treat as they get to hear love advice; comic quips; and good music from the Phenomenal star himself in the Australia leg of his blockbuster concert
After the first leg of his blockbuster concert tour "Pusuan Mo si Vice" in Araneta Coliseum, in Cubao, Quezon City last Valentine's Day, in the U.S. in March and in July in Japan and most recently in South Korea, Vice Ganda will spread a lot of feel-good laughter, novelty music; and deep-seated hugot (feels) at the Land Down Under as he brings "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Sydney", on October 29 at the Darling Harbour Theatre, in Sydney, Australia.
Since The Filipino Channel (TFC) first announced that blockbuster multi-media performer will have the "Pusuan Mo Si wcj Vice Ganda" concert series in Sydney, tickets started selling fast and is to date, sold out.
It comes as no surprise for followers of Vice Ganda as he has been marking milestones one after the other, including for the "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda" series - reason why TFC and the Unkabogable Star decided to reach out to more fans as much as possible in the Philippines and overseas.
Given news on the concert's sold out status, Vice Ganda is extra excited to meet his fans from Australia and give them non-stop laughter and all-out performances with his guests Dance Floor Heartthrob Rayver Cruz, and comedians Lassy Marquez and MC Calaquian.
Aside from his smooth dance moves, Cruz is also ready to bring out his singing skills, first heard in his debut album, "What You Want" that was launched last year.
Meantime, Marquez and Calaquian, will spread good vibes with their banters and comedic stints.
Get ready for a day filled of music, laughter, and love as the Phenomenal Star Vice Ganda with Rayver Cruz, Lassy Marquez, and MC Calaquian bring "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Sydney" on October 29, at the Darling Harbour Theatre, in Sydney, Australia. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
