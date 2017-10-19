 
News By Tag
* Tfc
* Pusuan Mo Si Vice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Baulkham Hills
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Vice Ganda does it again, "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda sa Sydney" sold out!

Filipinos in Australia are in for three times the treat as they get to hear love advice; comic quips; and good music from the Phenomenal star himself in the Australia leg of his blockbuster concert
 
 
Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Sydney-poster
Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Sydney-poster
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tfc
Pusuan Mo Si Vice

Industry:
Event

Location:
Baulkham Hills - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Events

BAULKHAM HILLS, Australia - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- "'Kapag andiyan, talak ka nang talak. Kapag nawala, iyak ka nang iyak (In the presence of a loved one, you find fault but in his absence, you find yourself longing for his company)". This is just one of the feels or hugot as Filipinos call it, from the Philippines' Phenomenal Star Vice Ganda that a lot of people can relate with. If you love watching him deliver these lines onscreen, it will surely sound better live.

After the first leg of his blockbuster concert tour "Pusuan Mo si Vice" in Araneta Coliseum, in Cubao, Quezon City last Valentine's Day, in the U.S. in March and in July in Japan and most recently in South Korea,  Vice Ganda will spread a lot of feel-good laughter, novelty music; and deep-seated hugot (feels) at the Land Down Under as he brings "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Sydney", on October 29 at the Darling Harbour Theatre, in Sydney, Australia.

Since The Filipino Channel (TFC) first announced that blockbuster multi-media performer will have the "Pusuan Mo Si wcj Vice Ganda" concert series in Sydney, tickets started selling fast and is to date, sold out.

It comes as no surprise for followers of Vice Ganda as he has been marking milestones one after the other, including for the "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda" series - reason why TFC and the Unkabogable Star decided to reach out to more fans as much as possible in the Philippines and overseas.

Given news on the concert's sold out status, Vice Ganda is extra excited to meet his fans from Australia and give them non-stop laughter and all-out performances with his guests Dance Floor Heartthrob Rayver Cruz, and comedians Lassy Marquez and MC Calaquian.

Aside from his smooth dance moves, Cruz is also ready to bring out his singing skills, first heard in his debut album, "What You Want" that was launched last year.

Meantime, Marquez and Calaquian, will spread good vibes with their banters and comedic stints.

Get ready for a day filled of music, laughter, and love as the Phenomenal Star Vice Ganda with Rayver Cruz, Lassy Marquez, and MC Calaquian bring "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Sydney" on October 29, at the Darling Harbour Theatre, in Sydney, Australia. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

For more updates about upcoming TFC events, visit facebook.com/TFCAustralia. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas andfollow @KapamilyaTFC and @KapamilyaGlobalPR on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact
ABS-CBN Global Ltd.
4152272
***@abs-cbn.com
End
Source:
Email:***@abs-cbn.com Email Verified
Tags:Tfc, Pusuan Mo Si Vice
Industry:Event
Location:Baulkham Hills - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 19, 2017
ABS-CBN Global Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share