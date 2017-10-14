News By Tag
MediaScope publishes Who's Who in Jordan's Banking, Insurance & Financial Services 2017/2018
Read detailed profiles of 32 Jordanian financial institutions plus a comprehensive listing of all banks, insurance, leasing, micro-finance, brokerage and payment services companies in Jordan in the 2nd edition (2017/2018) of this publication.
"Who's Who in Jordan's Banking, Insurance & Financial Services 2017/2018" aims to provide informative profiles in a new and modern format, covering these vibrant and crucial economic sectors. It includes detailed profiles of thirty two participating companies including Jordan's leading banks, insurance, leasing, brokerage, microfinance and payment services companies; presented in a unique format that includes each institution's facts and figures, services, profile text, summarized financial results, group companies and partners, plus names and photos of its board of directors and key persons. This publication also includes a comprehensive, summarized listing of all the institutions operating in the Jordanian financial sector.
"Who's Who in Jordan's Banking, Insurance & Financial Services 2017/2018" will be widely distributed (free-of-charge)
Mr. Zeid Nasser, founder and managing director of MediaScope, commented saying that "after focusing on banks and insurance companies in the previous edition, this year's edition has grown to encompass more categories of financial wcj services companies and we have been pleased with their response and interest to participate. This directory is now well-established in these sectors and will continue to reflect the growth and change in Jordan's financial sector, with the emergence of more specialized services including fintech."
"We are proud to have already served several economic sectors in Jordan with specialized publications and industry-specific events. Our company has delivered professionally produced and widely distributed publications since the late 1990s, under the Who's Who series and others; covering sectors including Information & Communication Technology (ICT); Energy, Water & Environment (EWE), Real Estate and Advertising & Media. We also organize the Jordan Advertising Awards, the Jordan App & Web Awards and various media conferences. We are glad that the business community benefits from these publications and encourages us to continuously develop our offerings" concluded Mr. Nasser.
Who's Who in Jordan's Banking & Insurance 2017/2018 is also available as a digital edition at the website http://www.JordanFinancialServices.com.
Contact
Zeid Nasser
Managing Director
***@mediascopegroup.com
