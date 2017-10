ARC Hospitals breaks new ground in medical care for the Philippines with Napier HIS

New hospital group Allegiant Regional Care Hospitals in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines, is running with Napier Hospital Information System (HIS) when it opens early next year.

-- Singapore-based Napier Healthcare Solutions announced yesterday that Allegiant Regional Care Hospitals (ARC), a new and premier hospital group in the resort city of Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, Philippines, has chosen Napier Hospital Information System (HIS) to enable its operations and support its future expansion. ARC's first hospital, currently under construction in Barangay Agus, will be running Napier HIS when it opens in early 2018.The new facility will offer specialty services through five major departments with surgical procedures performed in two operating rooms, and a comprehensive range of imaging services. The departments are: Cardiovascular, Day Surgery, Endoscopy, Major Surgery and Obstetrics-Gynecology Surgery. Napier HIS will be central to the optimized operations of the hospital from day one. The Cloud-based system shall enable ARC's 250 or so medical, support and administrative staff to serve up world-class healthcare efficiently and cost-effectively."Napier HIS is a game changer for ARC Hospitals, as we aim to create a more patient-centric environment,"said ARC CEO Julie Alegrado-Vergara. "The integration of digital technology in the overall customer experience streamlines the whole process of healthcare management, thereby reducing the stress and inconvenience of each hospital visit for our patients.""We are delighted to be part of ARC Hospitals' plans to bring quality healthcare to the roughly 300,000 strong community living in this area of Cebu," said Napier Healthcare CEO Tirupathi Karthik. "Built to global standards with the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Napier HIS gives hospital staff and management a superior user experience, streamlined workflows, complete views into operations and advanced business analytics for forward planning. It should definitely empower ARC's physicians, nurses and administrators deliver patient-centred care and raise the bar of healthcare services in the country."Napier HIS is an integrated web-based product suite specially engineered to drive efficiencies, raise care quality and lower costs for healthcare organizations of varying sizes, including large hospital chains. It is based on international standards, supports various certifications, accreditations and offers the best usability among competing products.Highlights include:-—Offers 28 modules, including core administration modules, clinical modules, laboratory management, as well as ancillary modules such as Diet & Kitchen and Ambulance Management.—Can support day care hospitals to large complex hospitals with multiple specialties.—With best-in-class capabilities for insurance processing, business analytics and doctor's accounting. Integrates with various private and government payment systems. In the Philippines, Napier HIS is PhilHealth-compliant for faster claims and payment processing.—Built-in capabilities for care plans, configurable assessments, long-term care wcj management features make Napier HIS ideal for continued patient care and support.—Using a modern interface designed from the ground up to enhance usability and productivity.—With extendibility to the Napier Care Mobility EMR (electronic medical record) application for unparalleled ambulatory care and patient engagement available on tablets.—Including support for HL7, SNOMED-CT, ICD 10 and LOINC.Infusion of the latest technologies, such as voice recognition, IBM Watson-based artificial intelligence, mobile EMR interface based on Apple iOS, and built and optimized for the Microsoft Azure Cloud.—Seamless integration with Napier Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) for step-down, home and community healthcare contexts, and other Napier solutions.—High scalability, easy access, and fast implementation, customization and updates.in its classNapier Healthcare has been ranked by healthcare IT (HIT) industry research firm KLAS in its Global EMR Market Share Report 2016 as a top three provider of EMR solutions in Asia. In addition, it has the distinction of being the only Asia-headquartered vendor cited by KLAS. Napier Healthcare is also ranked in the KLAS Population Health Management Report.# # #Since 1996, Singapore-based Napier Healthcare Solutions has been a provider of technology solutions for medium to large private and public sector hospitals and hospital networks across the globe, helping them capture clinical information, streamline workflows, reduce medical errors, drive cost efficiencies, and maximize profitability. The company's expanded portfolio today covers the information needs of acute care providers as well as operators of long-term care facilities, such as hospices and nursing homes. For more information, make your way to www.napierhealthcare.com