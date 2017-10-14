News By Tag
ARC Hospitals breaks new ground in medical care for the Philippines with Napier HIS
New hospital group Allegiant Regional Care Hospitals in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines, is running with Napier Hospital Information System (HIS) when it opens early next year.
The new facility will offer specialty services through five major departments with surgical procedures performed in two operating rooms, and a comprehensive range of imaging services. The departments are: Cardiovascular, Day Surgery, Endoscopy, Major Surgery and Obstetrics-Gynecology Surgery. Napier HIS will be central to the optimized operations of the hospital from day one. The Cloud-based system shall enable ARC's 250 or so medical, support and administrative staff to serve up world-class healthcare efficiently and cost-effectively.
"Napier HIS is a game changer for ARC Hospitals, as we aim to create a more patient-centric environment,"
"We are delighted to be part of ARC Hospitals' plans to bring quality healthcare to the roughly 300,000 strong community living in this area of Cebu," said Napier Healthcare CEO Tirupathi Karthik. "Built to global standards with the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Napier HIS gives hospital staff and management a superior user experience, streamlined workflows, complete views into operations and advanced business analytics for forward planning. It should definitely empower ARC's physicians, nurses and administrators deliver patient-centred care and raise the bar of healthcare services in the country."
About Napier HIS
Napier HIS is an integrated web-based product suite specially engineered to drive efficiencies, raise care quality and lower costs for healthcare organizations of varying sizes, including large hospital chains. It is based on international standards, supports various certifications, accreditations and offers the best usability among competing products.
Highlights include:-
* Comprehensiveness—Offers 28 modules, including core administration modules, clinical modules, laboratory management, as well as ancillary modules such as Diet & Kitchen and Ambulance Management.
* Modularity—Can support day care hospitals to large complex hospitals with multiple specialties.
* Revenue Management focus—With best-in-class capabilities for insurance processing, business analytics and doctor's accounting. Integrates with various private and government payment systems. In the Philippines, Napier HIS is PhilHealth-compliant for faster claims and payment processing.
* Long-term care—Built-in capabilities for care plans, configurable assessments, long-term care wcj management features make Napier HIS ideal for continued patient care and support.
* High usability—Using a modern interface designed from the ground up to enhance usability and productivity.
* Mobile-enabled—With extendibility to the Napier Care Mobility EMR (electronic medical record) application for unparalleled ambulatory care and patient engagement available on tablets.
* Global standards-based—Including support for HL7, SNOMED-CT, ICD 10 and LOINC.
* Leading-edge technologies—
* Integrated solution suite—Seamless integration with Napier Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) for step-down, home and community healthcare contexts, and other Napier solutions.
* Cloud-based—High scalability, easy access, and fast implementation, customization and updates.
* Lowest Total Cost of Ownership in its class
Napier Healthcare has been ranked by healthcare IT (HIT) industry research firm KLAS in its Global EMR Market Share Report 2016 as a top three provider of EMR solutions in Asia. In addition, it has the distinction of being the only Asia-headquartered vendor cited by KLAS. Napier Healthcare is also ranked in the KLAS Population Health Management Report.
About Napier Healthcare Solutions
Since 1996, Singapore-based Napier Healthcare Solutions has been a provider of technology solutions for medium to large private and public sector hospitals and hospital networks across the globe, helping them capture clinical information, streamline workflows, reduce medical errors, drive cost efficiencies, and maximize profitability. The company's expanded portfolio today covers the information needs of acute care providers as well as operators of long-term care facilities, such as hospices and nursing homes. For more information, make your way to www.napierhealthcare.com.
Media Contact
Napier Healthcare Solutions
Teng Fang Yih
+65 6645 1849
fangyih.teng@
