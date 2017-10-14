News By Tag
Entrepreneurial Expert Jack H.M. Wong Launches Cracking the Entrepreneur Code Podcast
Fans and followers of author Jack H.M. Wong's ground breaking business startup advice have a very good reason to be happy. In exciting news, Jack is now sharing his hard-earned wisdom at his Cracking the Entrepreneur Code Podcast.
"My new podcast continues to develop and promote my vision of helping business owners and entrepreneurs gain money, time and freedom using the best cutting-edge strategies available today," remarked Wong about the launch. "If you are interested in supercharging sales by at least 30% in a matter of between 6 and 8 weeks, and building a champion team, this is the podcast to listen to. We plan on leaving no stone unturned."
The Cracking the Entrepreneur Code: 7 Tips to Build the Business You Always Wanted has certainly taken the business world by storm. Wong's story of turning around a stagnant career of 17 years at 42 years old is one that can't help but inspire readers (and now listeners) facing the same kind of challenges. Wong's proof that his new found success can be modeled and reproduced is, perhaps, the best news of all, for those willing to take action and adopt the "never too old" mentality he personifies. The 7 Tips, once learned and delivered, will drive business people to never ever look back.
The Cracking the Entrepreneur Code Podcast is available on iTunes. Interested media platforms are encouraged to get in touch, with the author, who is available for both interviews and business article contributions.
For more information, be sure to visit http://crackingentrepreneurcodebook.com or the podcast link at wcj http://bit.ly/
ABOUT JACK WONG
Building off of a solid foundation in business, accounting and law, Jack H.M. Wong is now best described as a serial entrepreneur, with 20 years of in-the-fire sales and marketing experience and a passionate speaker who has shared his entrepreneurial messages on four of the five world continents. He is best known for his ability to help employees who share his past experience of being stuck in the rat race to start any businesses using his 7 Principles; and existing business owners to supercharge their sales by up to 300% in 90 seconds or less using a proven system endorsed by San Francisco State University.
AUTHOR CONTACT
Name: Jack H.M. Wong
Phone Number: +65 6674 8779
Email Address: jack@jackhmwong.com
Website: http://www.jackhmwong.com/
