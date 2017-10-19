Canadian Maxx Ebenal leaves an impression after season in China GT3

D2 Racing Team drivers

-- Asia based racer, Maxx Ebenal, finishes strong with the D2 Racing Team in their maiden year of GT3 racing.The Taiwanese team called upon the services of Ebenal midway through the 2017 China GT Championship season.Ebenal joined the team as coach and engineer, and eventually was put into the roll of co-driver alongside amateur Kuo Guo Xin."The first few races of the year, both the AM drivers did not have any data to compare to, thus the improvement was slow. I suggested that I help the drivers by giving wcj them good data, and chassis set up advice. From that point, I became a fulltime driver in the AMG GT3 helping the team get faster and faster." says Ebenal.Immediately following the first race that Ebenal joined the team, the #2 D2 Racing AMG GT3 achieved better results in both qualifying and in races. The duo had their share of bad luck through the season, having been hit off the track on two separate occasions, forcing DNFs."By the last race of the season, in Zhejiang, we were consistently near the top of the time charts, and leading some races. To finish the season with two podiums is a great accomplishment for the team, and we are looking forward to next season."Maxx Ebenal now prepares for the World Final of Lamborghini super trofeo in Italy November 14-19 where he partners Mikko Eskilinen in the #33 Lamborghini Huracan ST.