News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Locally Built Surgical Robots Got Regulatory Nod in South Korea
South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drugs Safety (MFDS) gave approval of the first indigenous surgical robot system, Revo-i of the Meere Company.
Robot and Drone News reports that the system has four robotic arms to be controlled by the surgeons and an imaging system to provide 3D images. At least, one of the robotic arms is inserted into the body through a small incision and the surgeon uses the system to find the body part that will be treated.
Asked what new this Revo-i is carrying, because robotic system in surgery is nothing new. First of all, this domestically produced system is a competitively priced robot, giving a clear indication that the field is about to enter a rapid growth phase. The medical robot market is currently worth $5.2 billion before the year within the next five years.
Surgical robots have minor roles in surgery, such as guiding surgeons to surgical sites, cutting bones for knee and hip replacement by robotic systems, namely the Stryker or Robodoc. Both of these machines have been certified by MFDS for complicated procedures like endoscopic surgery.
Minimally invasive surgery MIS benefits patients, hospitals, and caregivers with shorter operative times, minimal blood loss, and reduced hospitalization time, all of which will lead to lower hospital bills.
"Revo-i is positioned to take on the market leader in surgical robots, US-based Intuitive Surgical, the maker of the Da Vinci surgical system," informed an executive with Robb the Robot wcj Guy, http://robbtherobotguy.com/
About Robb the Robot Guy:
Robb the Robot Guy is a research and advisory firm supporting all participants in robotics industry. It aims to empower manufacturers, buyers, and investors in robotics technology and services with the knowledge to make business decisions with confidence by providing research-based insights on robotics. Going through insightful reports about robotics technologies will help one gain capability to possess a high-value, low-risk way to understand the business and technology environments.
Phone Number:
US: +1-408-622-1230
KOREA: +82-10-2896-
Email:robert@robbtherobotguy.com
Website: http://robbtherobotguy.com/
Media Contact
Robb the Robot Guy
+1-408-622-1230
***@robbtherobotguy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse