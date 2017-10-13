Jamcracker Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status with Amazon Web Services (AWS) & adds listin

News By Tag
Jamcracker, Inc. a leading Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) enablement company, today announced it has achieved Advanced Tier Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).
Jamcracker has been a Technology Partner in the APN since 2013. Becoming an Advanced Technology tier Partner differentiates Jamcracker as an APN member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, in delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the recognition, APN members must possess deep expertise of AWS and undergo an assessment of the security, performance and reliability of its solutions.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with AWS and are honored to now be an Advanced Tier Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network," said Mahendra Soneji, Vice President Product Management and Customer Success. "Being one of the most robust Cloud Management Platform for Cloud Brokerage and Governance on the market, Jamcracker's comprehensive platform, combining Identity management, provisioning, cost management, provides a seamless experience for MSPs, Enterprises, Service Providers and IT. In addition, we are happy to have our Appliances listed on AWS Marketplace and AWS GovCloud (US), making it easy for our customers and Government agencies to consume our products."
Jamcracker delivers comprehensive cloud management and brokerage solutions to provision, bill and manage public/private clouds and 3rd party ISV products. The Jamcracker cloud management solutions focus on improving the cloud implementation strategy, cloud life cycle management and operational excellence across enterprises and service providers. These solutions are offered in different packages that range from Cloud Cost Management, Cloud Control and Hybrid Cloud Management to more advanced and comprehensive Multi-Cloud Management and Cloud Service Brokerage. For more information on Jamcracker Cloud Brokerage and Cloud Management Solutions, visit https://www.jamcracker.com/
Jamcracker also has its Appliance packages listed on AWS Marketplace, making it easy for customers to consume the Jamcracker products from a trusted source. In addition, the Jamcracker Appliances are also listed on AWS GovCloud (US) for government customers and agencies for their easy consumption. The said Jamcracker Appliances are listing as BYOL or Paid AMI pricing model where the same can be consumed at an hourly rate.
As wcj an example, Jamcracker Cloud Analytics package, that provides visibility into multiple clouds and their consumption costs across the organization, is now available on AWS Marketplace (https://aws.amazon.com/
The Jamcracker Analytics Appliance provides, a multi-dimensional view of cloud usage and expenses and meaningful cloud cost and usage data by projects, departments, products, cloud providers and business units, helps to take prompt and efficient decisions about cloud costs.
About Jamcracker, Inc.
Jamcracker (a Gartner cool vendor), is a leading cloud management and service delivery vendor, providing MSPs, ISVs, IT and Government agencies with a platform and complementary managed services that enable a single point of service and user management, provisioning, governance, policy controls, security, SSO, cloud cost management, billing, reporting and auditing for multiple services, enabling delivery of SaaS, IaaS and UCaaS.
Jamcracker helps organizations manage, deliver, and govern their public, private and hybrid multi cloud services in addition to brokering third-party ISV cloud services and Unified Communication services. Using Jamcracker solutions, IT organizations, service providers, and government agencies can now unify and optimize cloud services delivery for their employees, customers, and channels.
Jamcracker is headquartered in Santa Clara with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit https://www.jamcracker.com or follow Jamcracker on Twitter at https://twitter.com/
