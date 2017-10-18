News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy Hosts "Clinical Pearls—Taking Care of Stressed Out & Sick Kids" Webinar
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Clinical Pearls—Taking Care of Stressed Out & Sick Kids" Webinar with Dr. Tony Ebel
San Diego, CA—October 18, 2017—ChiroTouch™
More than ever before parents of this generation are seeking out drug-free health care for their kids, especially ones struggling with chronic health conditions such as autism, ADHD, asthma, allergies, and so on. They're tired of constant antibiotics and medications, and thanks to the message traveling across the highways of Facebook and Google faster and louder than ever before, they are seeking out pediatric and family chiropractic care.
This webinar will dive right into the clinical pearls Dr. Tony has refined and the valuable discoveries he has made from taking care of thousands of these cases. CTAcademy and Dr. Tony will cover technique questions, care plan protocols, adjusting tips, and what it really takes to get Epic Results with all cases—no matter the condition or challenge.
"Today's parents are recognizing that treatment plans for their children that include a heavy focus on medications aren't always the most beneficial or effective," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch. "Dr. Tony's revolutionary approach to treating children without the reliance on medications will inspire the attendees to serve more children and create a practice focused on chiropractic care for the whole family."
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch chiropractic software offers a fully integrated EHR and practice management solution that allows chiropractors to spend less time managing their practice and more time focusing on patients. The software is designed to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. With industry-leading support and training, ChiroTouch partners with practices to help improve patient care and increase profitability. Simple, efficient, mobile, compliant, and affordable, ChiroTouch is chiropractic's first choice for practice automation. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
