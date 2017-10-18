 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


ChiroTouch's CTAcademy Hosts "Clinical Pearls—Taking Care of Stressed Out & Sick Kids" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Clinical Pearls—Taking Care of Stressed Out & Sick Kids" Webinar with Dr. Tony Ebel

San Diego, CA—October 18, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Clinical Pearls—Taking Care of Stressed Out & Sick Kids," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  CTAcademy will be joined by Dr. Tony Ebel, who built and runs a thriving pediatric and family wellness practice in Illinois that has a special focus on "Perfect Storm" kids struggling with ASD, ADHD, SPD, and other neurological challenges.

More than ever before parents of this generation are seeking out drug-free health care for their kids, especially ones struggling with chronic health conditions such as autism, ADHD, asthma, allergies, and so on. They're tired of constant antibiotics and medications, and thanks to the message traveling across the highways of Facebook and Google faster and louder than ever before, they are seeking out pediatric and family chiropractic care.

This webinar will dive right into the clinical pearls Dr. Tony has refined and the valuable discoveries he has made from taking care of thousands of these cases.  CTAcademy and Dr. Tony will cover technique questions, care plan protocols, adjusting tips, and what it really takes to get Epic Results with all cases—no matter the condition or challenge.

"Today's parents are recognizing that treatment plans for their children that include a heavy focus on medications aren't always the most beneficial or effective," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch.  "Dr. Tony's revolutionary approach to treating children without the reliance on medications will inspire the attendees to serve more children and create a practice focused on chiropractic care for the whole family."

Other recent CTAcademy webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make." wcj  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.ctacademy.net.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-10-06/zt83s?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch chiropractic software offers a fully integrated EHR and practice management solution that allows chiropractors to spend less time managing their practice and more time focusing on patients. The software is designed to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. With industry-leading support and training, ChiroTouch partners with practices to help improve patient care and increase profitability. Simple, efficient, mobile, compliant, and affordable, ChiroTouch is chiropractic's first choice for practice automation. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

