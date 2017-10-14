News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces SEGUE CITY Going to Full Format Status
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "When we started putting SEGUE CITY entries online at YouTube under the heading of GET'S SEGUE CITY WITH DAIN SCHULT we had no idea of how all of this would take off. Segues have been a part of certain radio formats dating back to the late Sixties where a seamless transition is made between one song and another. The word 'segue' comes from Italian - se:ɡwe - which means 'follows' and smoothly evolves from song to song and one topic or section to the next. Segues can be important in radio ratings where programmers want to keep things flowing and avoid sudden changes or listener perception of breaks. This plays to further consideration of attention spans, something of increasing importance society where those attention spans have gotten as short as six seconds thanks to the overkill of Internet media and smartphones.
"Done right, the listener can't detect where the first song ended and the second one began. Sometimes this is affected through 'beat-matching' – something that came into vogue in the Seventies with dance and disco songs in nightclubs.
"Sometimes it is affected through arrangements that create the effect of a musical suite, a classical style also used in many progressive rock recordings – something that Electric Light Orchestra used frequently. The songs may further contain a lyrical connection or overall theme as well.
"In the old days, disc jockeys had to perform segues on the spot in the control room between two songs on different turntables so there was always some extraneous rumble and noise from the turntables because of that. Now, through digital technology, it's possible to put them together in a studio with a computer where every segue can be perfected before it is used on air. I must admit that I crafted numerous segues, now featured in SEGUE CITY, back in the Seventies when I was on the air as a disc jockey myself.
"Back in the Sixties with Frank Zappa and his Mothers of Invention album 'Freak Out!,' his back to back joining of the elements in it made extensive use of segues. In 1967, the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album made use of segues as well and while not an operatic presentation like the Who's 'Tommy' that was totally themed and came out later, the Beatles' segues made that LP a groundbreaking success.
"SEGUE CITY will become a programming and syndication feature as a long form presentation for both Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations from GET's marketing division, Amerirep, its radio division, American Internet & Radio ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.
"We're very encouraged by the responses we've received from any number of people, even other broadcasters and musicians about SEGUE CITY. To have started from scratch with this as a short form programming element to seeing it develop into a full-blown format for use with GET stations in the future is very gratifying."
For more information about SEGUE CITY you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
