October 2017





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept

Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown.
 
 
Nuorikko Custom Bridal Gowns Evolved
Nuorikko Custom Bridal Gowns Evolved
 
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Kevin Harrington, inventor of the infomercial and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, officially endorsed his support last week for Nuorikko's revolutionary concept. View the full testimonial: bit.ly/futurebridal.

Nuorikko, the first brand of its kind with the solution to the bridal gown industry's stagnation, recently announced its launch and first fundraising efforts on Indiegogo. The company, which prides itself on empowering brides to create their own experience, has created a line of separates that enables savvy brides to design their own gowns.

The company's fundraising efforts on Indiegogo will support the development of revolutionary technology that gives the bride the opportunity to virtually "try-on" the looks they are designing. This technology, which will be implemented in online and mobile platforms, as well as in large-scale, interactive touchscreens that can be used in stores and at trunk shows and events, takes guesswork out of bridal shopping by showing you how your gown will look on your body, in your size. Nuorikko is combining customizable product with augmented reality so you can virtually try-on the pieces you design. To donate and buy custom artisan Nuorikko products not sold anywhere else, visit https://igg.me/at/nuorikko today.

"What makes this idea so exciting? There is no longer a need to rely on a sample gown that's jury-rigged to fit your body," says Kevin Harrington, whose family's business has long-standing connections to the bridal industry. "In case you didn't know, this is still exactly how most brides buy gowns. They are forced to make a decision off a sample size that doesn't fit them, and then wait months to try on their purchase once their order is complete. For a bride, that's a really big deal."

Nuorikko will offer its Spring 2018 line for sale online and in select independent boutiques. Each piece features its own set of standard customizations, which, with their unique mix-&-match styling, creates over 8000 possible combinations. The collection is made to order in the U.S., and delivered in less than half the time it takes other brands to deliver a standard gown.

Kaitlyn Thomas, Founder & CEO, had this to say, "We are honored and delighted by Kevin's support of our concept. He is a visionary entrepreneur and businessman, and his testimonial is incredibly powerful as we build our brand and our fundraising efforts on Indiegogo."

To learn more about the company, the crowdfunding campaign, or to book an interview, contact Janine Low at +1.866.800.1262 or email, janine@madhattermep.com, or visit the website at www.nuorikko.com.

About Nuorikko

Nuorikko is the first brand in the bridal market to combine a unique, customizable product, technology-focused manufacturing, and interactive sales tools. Nuorikko is empowering the millennial bride, by bringing some of the best elements of the custom design process to the wcj mass market, creating an experience that is simpler, faster, less expensive, and more personal than any of their competitors.

Nuorikko does not use traditional made-to-order manufacturing. The line features bespoke, premium materials and trims, and their standard, variable option system creates a gown that is unique and quick to produce, otherwise known as mass customization. They are actively promoting technology based, sustainable manufacturing, and employing talented artisans and craftsmen in Denver and Los Angeles to make their products.

About Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington has been a successful entrepreneur over the last 40 years. He is an Original Shark on the ABC hit, Emmy winning TV show, "Shark Tank." He is also the Inventor of the Infomercial, As Seen On TV Pioneer, Co- Founder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA) and Co- Founder of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO). Kevin has launched over 20 businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each, has been involved in more than a dozen public companies, and has launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack Lalanne, Tony Little, George Foreman, and the new I-Grow hair restoration product on QVC. Kevin has extensive experience in business all over the world, opening distribution outlets in over 100 countries worldwide. His success led Mark Burnett to hand pick Kevin to become an Original Shark on Shark Tank where he filmed over 175 segments.

Source:Nuorikko
