Ipsos BC engaged by Ocean One Holding for its IPO on the HKEX

CAUSEWAY BAY, Hong Kong - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipsos Business Consulting was engaged as Industry Consultant by Ocean One Holding Limited for its listing on the GEM Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8476.HK) on Oct 19, 2017. The Group is an established frozen seafood importer and wholesaler in Hong Kong. The Group specializes in offering a diverse and wide range of frozen seafood products sourced from suppliers located overseas to frozen seafood resellers and frozen seafood catering service Providers in Hong Kong and Macau.

Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, covering the market landscape and competitive analysis of the frozen seafood wcj import wholesale industry in Hong Kong and Macau, providing investors with a clear and detailed understanding of the current market and key drivers of development. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.

Ipsos Business Consulting estimates that the total revenue of the frozen seafood import wholesale industry in Hong Kong is expected to maintain a steady growth from approximately HK$10,413.1 million in 2017 to approximately HK$11,169.7 million in 2021, representing CAGR of about 1.8%. Given the stable growth in the Hong Kong economy, steady demand of seafood dining culture (including frozen seafood), and the improving convenience and quality of frozen seafood, the growth of revenue of frozen seafood import wholesale industry in Hong Kong is expected to increase gradually.

Click http://www.ipsosconsulting.com/en/press-releases for more details

