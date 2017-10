Grand Opening for the Detroit School of Burlesque Studio

DSOB- Grand- Opening- compressed

-- On October 29th from 5-9pm, the Detroit School of Burlesque will host its Grand Opening Celebration at 483 W. Marshall st. in Ferndale.In 2016, the Detroit School of Burlesque began by renting space at Agora Arts in Ferndale, a studio primarily focused on the aerial arts. As interested grew, founder Miss Holly Hock located and secured a dedicated space for teaching the art of the tease. The studio space will also curate Luxe Showgirl, Hock's line of burlesque performance-wear, as well as one-of-a-kind vintage clothing and accessories.The school, as directed by Hock, seeks to give students a body-positive environment where everyone is encouraged to join "regardless of age, body type, ethnicity, orientation, wcj or occupation."The current courses offered include a recurring full 9-week burlesque course, as well as non-burlesque classes like yoga, barre, and sewing. Some of the more colorful classes include a type of cardio drumming called Pound and one-off classes taught by traveling burlesque performers with titles such as "Stretch & Strengthen and Bumps & Grinds."The Grand Opening Celebration will serve as a meet-and-greet with some of the instructors, including headmistress Holly Hock, as well as discounts on classes, a ribbon cutting, door prizes, giveaways, and refreshments.Attendees 18 years and over are welcome and are encouraged to wear costumes.For more information, please visit http://www.misshollyhock.com/ burlesque-classes/ Or visit the event page at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/335707733566284/