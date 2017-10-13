News By Tag
Grand Opening for the Detroit School of Burlesque Studio
In 2016, the Detroit School of Burlesque began by renting space at Agora Arts in Ferndale, a studio primarily focused on the aerial arts. As interested grew, founder Miss Holly Hock located and secured a dedicated space for teaching the art of the tease. The studio space will also curate Luxe Showgirl, Hock's line of burlesque performance-
The school, as directed by Hock, seeks to give students a body-positive environment where everyone is encouraged to join "regardless of age, body type, ethnicity, orientation, wcj or occupation."
The current courses offered include a recurring full 9-week burlesque course, as well as non-burlesque classes like yoga, barre, and sewing. Some of the more colorful classes include a type of cardio drumming called Pound and one-off classes taught by traveling burlesque performers with titles such as "Stretch & Strengthen and Bumps & Grinds."
The Grand Opening Celebration will serve as a meet-and-greet with some of the instructors, including headmistress Holly Hock, as well as discounts on classes, a ribbon cutting, door prizes, giveaways, and refreshments.
Attendees 18 years and over are welcome and are encouraged to wear costumes.
For more information, please visit http://www.misshollyhock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Miss Holly Hock
***@misshollyhock.com
