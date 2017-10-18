News By Tag
Justin Combs announces his annual Halloween Party
Justin Combs & Family with the help of JMulan readies the biggest Halloween Party in Hollywood.
Son of hip hop Mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and no stranger to throwing lavish parties, Justin Combs announces the third annual Day of the Dead, a star-studded Halloween affair hosted by Justin Combs and Family. To add to its already-growing presence, Justin has enlisted LVMH curator and industry "Culture Queen", JMulan to help bring the vibes.
"I'm a Combs, we go BIG or stay home. This party is about the culture" says Justin Combs. "For me, I wanted this years' party to be about more than just who's coming, but I wanted it to be about the experience. That's the way we do it in our family - we create experiences"
The past two high profile events featured appearances by Diddy, Chris Brown, Keke Palmer, Chance The Rapper and more. This years Halloween affair promises not to disappoint, including special appearances by some of Hollywoods elite and adding some surprise special performances to round out the star-studded night. When asked about the idea to add JMulan to this years' line up, the response was simple but profound:
"They dont call me the culture queen for nothing. I only create epic moments." -JMulan
About Jmulan:
Born Jaleska Holman in Houston, TX , JMulan is the definition of beautiful, ambitious and bold. Mulan who has also been given the name "Culture Queen" at just 23 years of age sets the standard high for public influencers. The fonder and CEO of Jmulan Agency, published model, event Curator , motivational speaker and philanthropist are just some of the titles this young and ambitious queen carries. It's no wonder brands like Moët, Nike, Adidas and a host of others have called on Mulan when seeking social influence marketing. No job has been too big for the 23 year old. Just ask Travis Scott who requested The Jmulan Agency to cast his latest music video for the hit "Way Back". Aside from being multifaceted mogul, Jmulan also enjoys philanthropy. On days off, Mulan is constantly trying to find ways to impact young women is positive ways. From clothing donations to Charm School type lunch dates, Mulans' heart is as big as her talent. At the current moment Jmulan current focus is spearheading the brands of Justin Combs, Christian Combs and Jilly Anais. With the help of her team at The Jmulan Agency , Jmulan is well on her way to be the female version of Diddy.
About Justin Combs
Justin Combs (born Justin Dior Combs on December 30, 1993 in Mount Vernon, New York) is the wcj son of rapper and music mogul, Diddy, and his father's high-school sweetheart, designer Misa Hylton-Brim. Justin played football at Iona Prep and was considered a two-star recruit by scout.com. He was ranked the Number 132 cornerback in the nation, and the #5 prospect in New York State. Justin also played quarterback during his senior year in high school, completing 46 out of 74 passes. He was awarded an All-League, All-City, All-State and All-American performer. Justin appeared on MTV's My Super Sweet 16, when his father threw Justin's brother, Quincy, a party for his birthday. After high school, Justin was awarded a football scholarship to UCLA in 2012. Justin didn't see any action his first year with the program, and played in three games as a Sophomore, including UCLA's win over Virginia Tech in that year's Sun Bowl. While a Junior, Justin was credited with one tackle in a win over USC. Justin had a role in the 2013 movie, Date With A Hammer.
Day of the Dead will take place on Tuesday, October 31st at Liason LA. This Event Event is Invite only. For more infomration on Day Of The Dead and/or to submit for an invitation visit https://www.dayofthedeadrsvp.com.
For all media/press inquries or sponsorship oppertunities contact Derrian of the I AM PHRESHY BRAND at info@iamphreshy.com.
